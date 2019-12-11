Republican congressman calls Trump impeachment "weakest case in history"

Patrick Semansky/AP

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican from Wisconsin, blasted the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry tonight, calling it the "weakest case in history."

"When we're debating here, in my opinion, is the weakest case in history, and yet the Democrats have decided to go full speed ahead again, because of the clock and the calendar with an incomplete record simply by using hearsay evidence and trashing the rules of the House every time they can in order to speed things up, with a pre-ordained conclusion and that is a partisan vote for impeachment," he said in his opening statement.

Sensenbrenner went on to say the process could have been bipartisan, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler "blew their opportunity."

"If they could have made it bipartisan, they blew their opportunity very early on with their trashing of the rules and the trashing of what is in the history of this committee," he said.