The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
What to expect this week in the impeachment inquiry
Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are signaling they are done holding hearings.
While Chairman Jerry Nadler has not said so officially, that is the expectation among the members.
Here's what we know about what's next:
- The next steps: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have to give approval to articles of impeachment that Rep. Nadler and his staff are drafting. What those articles look like are a closely guarded secret in the Capitol, and the exact timing is uncertain. Only a handful of people know.
- When will the committee vote on the articles? Under the rules, Nadler has to give just 24 hours notice before the committee votes. That committee session — known as a markup — could take more than one day, according to committee sources. At the moment, there are no special Democratic caucus meetings dedicated to talking about the articles. That could change. However, there are plenty of opportunities for members to discuss next steps.
- The rest of the week: House Democrats announced a news conference for 9 a.m. ET Tuesday on Capitol Hill to share the next steps in the impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has invited the full caucus to a meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET, according to two sources. She has another meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET with the whip team.
Democrats to lay out articles of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Tuesday
House Democrats plan to move forward with at least two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, one on abuse of power and the other obstruction of Congress, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
Democrats plan to unveil the articles of impeachment Tuesday morning and will begin debate on them in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the sources said. Late Monday night, House Democrats announced a news conference for 9 a.m. ET Tuesday on Capitol Hill to share the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.
At a private meeting Monday night with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team, Democrats debated whether to also include another article of obstruction of justice that details the allegations in the Mueller report.
While there are advocates for this approach, one source familiar with the discussions said it appeared that getting the necessary votes to pass the article of obstruction of justice out of the House could be difficult, as moderate Democrats have resisted moving beyond the narrow scope of Ukraine.
But even if Democrats don't include a separate article on obstruction of justice, they are expected to include references to the Mueller allegations in the other articles to show that Trump's misconduct was part of a larger pattern, according to the sources.
The articles have not been finalized, the sources said, and discussions continued late Monday evening ahead of Tuesday's announcement.
