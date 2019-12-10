Trump: Impeachment is "sheer Political Madness"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senior Democrats have made clear they are proceeding with impeachment.

House Democrats plan to move forward with at least two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, one on abuse of power and the other obstruction of Congress, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Democrats plan to unveil the articles of impeachment Tuesday morning and will begin debate on them in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the sources said. Late Monday night, House Democrats announced a news conference for 9 a.m. ET Tuesday on Capitol Hill to share the next steps in the impeachment inquiry.

At a private meeting Monday night with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her leadership team, Democrats debated whether to also include another article of obstruction of justice that details the allegations in the Mueller report.

While there are advocates for this approach, one source familiar with the discussions said it appeared that getting the necessary votes to pass the article of obstruction of justice out of the House could be difficult, as moderate Democrats have resisted moving beyond the narrow scope of Ukraine.

But even if Democrats don't include a separate article on obstruction of justice, they are expected to include references to the Mueller allegations in the other articles to show that Trump's misconduct was part of a larger pattern, according to the sources.

The articles have not been finalized, the sources said, and discussions continued late Monday evening ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

