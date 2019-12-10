Articles of impeachment against President Trump unveiled
Trump calls articles of impeachment "very weak"
President Trump asserted that Democrats announced they reached a deal on USMCA today to “muffle down” the House’s introduction of articles of impeachment.
“They wanted to muffle down the impeachment because they were embarrassed by it and they couldn’t get the votes,” Trump said on the south lawn of the White House ahead of his departure to a campaign event in Pennsylvania.
“They approved today, of all days — we’ve been waiting a year and they approved today the USMCA. And I call that the silver lining to impeachment, because without the impeachment, they would have never approved it, in my opinion. The impeachment is the reason they approved it and interestingly one hour after the news conference, they went out and did a news conference on the big trade deal,” he said.
Trump also called the articles of impeachment introduced earlier today introduced “very weak.”
“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a terrible thing. But even the Democrats, they couldn’t find very much, because they put up two articles that frankly are very weak and they’re very weak,” he said.
Trump also asserted that the “favor” he mentioned on his call with the Ukrainian president was in relation to doing the US a favor, not him.
Podcast: The articles of impeachment have arrived
For just the fourth time in American history, the President faces articles of impeachment.
Democrats claim President Trump committed two "high crimes and misdemeanors" — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But did they pull their punches in order to protect center-left members of their caucus in swing districts?
In today's episode of "The Daily DC: Impeachment Watch" podcast, CNN political director David Chalian unpacks a historic day with CNN reporter and producer Marshall Cohen and CNN legal analyst Shan Wu.
House Judiciary Committee begins formal discussion on impeachment articles tomorrow night
The House Judiciary Committee will begin formal discussions about the articles of impeachment tomorrow night, according to a source familiar. The meetings will be public and on camera.
Here's how the next couple days are expected to proceed:
- Wednesday: At 7 p.m., the committee will meet and members will have the opportunity to make opening statements. Each member gets 5 minutes.
- Thursday: At 9 a.m. ET, the committee will start considering amendments. There is no timing on when it will end.
No ruling today in key impeachment witness case
Federal Judge Richard Leon didn’t decide what to do with impeachment witness Charles Kupperman’s court case today, after more than an hour of arguments.
The House and the Justice Department have asked the DC District judge to dismiss the case — and the House lawyers promised emphatically that their committees wouldn’t subpoena Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, as impeachment heads to a Senate trial. The House also wouldn’t hold him in contempt, its lawyers said.
Why this matters: The case — where Kupperman went to court after he received a House subpoena in late October and was told by the White House not to testify — has effectively put a pause on the fight between the House and the White House over impeachment witnesses. Several did not testify under the President’s direction, and the House announced today it would introduce an article of impeachment against Trump for obstructing Congress. Kupperman, at times, has been considered a stand-in for John Bolton, another top witness the House had wanted to speak about the President and who hasn’t testified.
The House admitted in court Tuesday it’s basically powerless to force administration officials to testify at this time.
“We like to keep up appearances we have a jail in the basement,” US House attorney Todd Tatelman told the judge, conceding that the House wouldn’t arrest a person on his or her own for defying a congressional subpoena. The House would “absolutely will not be doing this here in this instance.”
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler privately pushed for obstruction of justice article, sources say
Democratic sources say that House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler privately advocated for obstruction of justice as an article of impeachment, which would have included evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
As CNN reported this afternoon, there were multiple individuals, including committee chairs and members of Democratic leadership, who also agreed with a separate article of impeachment.
Ultimately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed the two articles that were unveiled today — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Multiple Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee say that the conversation they had privately with Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University law professor, during a Saturday prep session, helped convince them that narrowly crafted articles focused on Ukraine was the best path forward.
Tribe praised the articles in a tweet today — while highlighting the language that referred back to President Trump’s conduct Mueller documented.
Separately, Nadler wrote a letter to House Democrats this afternoon.
In it, he said:
"The introduction of these articles will not end the work of House Committees to pursue ongoing investigations into Presidential misconduct, and those will proceed despite unprecedented obstruction. Some of these investigations relate to the Articles of Impeachment and may gather additional information for use in a Senate trial, adding to the already overwhelming case."
Romney on Trump impeachment: "I'm keeping an open mind"
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said it is "way too early" to make an assessment on President Trump's impeachment, but added that he is "keeping an open mind."
"It's way too early for me to make that assessment," the Utah senator told CNN. "There will be a trial in the Senate — we will hear the arguments from both sides. Upon those arguments, and whatever evidence they present, I'll make a decision."
Asked if he's open to voting to convict Trump, he said, "I'm keeping an open mind until that process is completed."
Separately, Senate Majority Whip John Thune was asked if he expected any GOP votes to convict Trump: "You have to go through the process, but I would not expect that to be the case."
Also, one moderate Democrat— Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — refused to take any questions about her views on the articles of impeachment. An aide repeatedly interjected and instructed reporters to call her press office.
Sen. Schumer says some GOP members are forming their own "conspiracy caucus"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said some GOP members are forming their own “conspiracy caucus,” where they are “pushing known Putin propaganda that Ukraine interfered in our elections."
Schumer added that none of these conspiracy theories “address the facts in the articles of impeachment.”
Schumer was also asked when he’ll have discussions with McConnell on the Senate trial. He replied, “As soon as he’s ready.”
Asked if he has received an invitation from McConnell yet, Schumer said “not yet, no.”
Schumer wouldn’t get into specifics about what the ideal Senate trial would look like, in response to a reporter question. He only said, “it should be fair, it should be bipartisan, and it should let the facts come out.”
He added: “It is not lost on members of the United States Senate that the White House has made a choice to block witnesses from testifying under oath and has refused to provide documents that might disprove the evidence against the President.”
Small group of vulnerable House Democrats float idea of censure instead of impeachment
Some House Democrats from districts that President Trump won in 2016 met Monday to discuss ways to possibly avoid a full on impeachment trial. They suggested an official censure of the President instead.
They argue that the outcome of an impeachment trial in the GOP Senate will inevitably lead to an acquittal, and say they hope a censure option could broaden the chance of building bipartisan support.
But the members recognized that censuring the President was unlikely to succeed, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting.
McConnell: Impeachment trial will start "after bowl games"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate trial will start "right around the time the bowl games end," at a news briefing following Senate lunches today.
An aide said McConnell is talking about starting the trial after the New Year's bowls, which are a series of six college football matches.
CNN’s Lauren Fox asked if he will be meeting soon, or even next week, with Minority Leader Schumer to discuss Senate trial procedure, McConnell replied: "Yeah, we'll be talking about the way to go forward and see if we can reach an agreement."
But he added they have not spoken about it yet.
Asked if the Senate will take live witnesses or use taped depositions, McConnell said, “We'll make that decision after we've heard the opening argument.”