Trump calls articles of impeachment "very weak"

President Trump asserted that Democrats announced they reached a deal on USMCA today to “muffle down” the House’s introduction of articles of impeachment.

“They wanted to muffle down the impeachment because they were embarrassed by it and they couldn’t get the votes,” Trump said on the south lawn of the White House ahead of his departure to a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“They approved today, of all days — we’ve been waiting a year and they approved today the USMCA. And I call that the silver lining to impeachment, because without the impeachment, they would have never approved it, in my opinion. The impeachment is the reason they approved it and interestingly one hour after the news conference, they went out and did a news conference on the big trade deal,” he said.

Trump also called the articles of impeachment introduced earlier today introduced “very weak.”

“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a terrible thing. But even the Democrats, they couldn’t find very much, because they put up two articles that frankly are very weak and they’re very weak,” he said.

Trump also asserted that the “favor” he mentioned on his call with the Ukrainian president was in relation to doing the US a favor, not him.