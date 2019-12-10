The Judiciary Committee could vote on impeachment this week. Here's why that matters.

Democrats' anticipated announcement over articles of impeachment is the first in a series of make-or-break moments expected to come in the next two weeks as they look to impeach President Trump before Christmas.

They plan to lay out their case and unveil at least two articles of impeachment, according to sources:

One on abuse of power

The other on obstruction of Congress

They will then begin to debate them in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the sources said. The committee will then vote on whether to refer them to the full House of Representatives.

Here's what happens after that: The articles, if approved by the committee, are given special status on the House floor. It requires a simple majority of voting lawmakers to approve them — and doing so would officially impeach President Trump.