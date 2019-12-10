Trump says he faces "the lightest impeachment in the history of our country"

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Patrick Semansky/AP

President Trump said the impeachment he now faces from the House is "impeachment-lite" and argued he faces "two flimsy, pathetic, ridiculous articles of impeachment."

Trump mocked the articles of impeachment Democrats unveiled earlier today, arguing "these two things, they're not even a crime."

"Everyone said this is impeachment-lite. This is the lightest impeachment in the history of our country, by far. It’s not even like an impeachment," Trump said.

He argued that by not including articles of impeachment on "collusion" or "obstruction of justice," the Democrats are "admitting" that neither of those occurred.

"They're impeaching me and there are no crimes. This has to be a first in history," Trump said.