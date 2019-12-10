Romney on Trump impeachment: "I'm keeping an open mind"

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said it is "way too early" to make an assessment on President Trump's impeachment, but added that he is "keeping an open mind."

"It's way too early for me to make that assessment," the Utah senator told CNN. "There will be a trial in the Senate — we will hear the arguments from both sides. Upon those arguments, and whatever evidence they present, I'll make a decision."

Asked if he's open to voting to convict Trump, he said, "I'm keeping an open mind until that process is completed."

Separately, Senate Majority Whip John Thune was asked if he expected any GOP votes to convict Trump: "You have to go through the process, but I would not expect that to be the case."

Also, one moderate Democrat— Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — refused to take any questions about her views on the articles of impeachment. An aide repeatedly interjected and instructed reporters to call her press office.