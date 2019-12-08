The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Nadler says he sees a "pattern " of conduct by Trump but won't commit to including Mueller evidence in articles of impeachment
With sources telling CNN a vote in the Judiciary Committee to impeach President Trump expected as soon as this week, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler today told CNN’s “State of the Union” he sees the Ukraine evidence as part of “a pattern” of conduct by President Trump.
Nadler would not commit to including the evidence of obstruction of justice included in the Mueller report as part of the articles of impeachment.
Trump has denied he obstructed justice.
He said decisions on exactly what will be included in the articles of impeachment will be made after Monday’s Judiciary Committee hearing in which evidence from the Intelligence Committee will be presented.
“We’re going to have to take a lot of considerations into account. What is the level of proof of the various allegations. How do they relate to each other? What is the level of support in our caucus and in the House for them? What we might persuade the Senate of. All of these things have to be taken into account, realizing again that the central allegation, it’s all of a pattern,” Nadler told CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”
But when pressed on why one would not assume the Mueller evidence being included given his statements regarding a pattern of behavior by Trump, Nadler responded “I wouldn’t draw any conclusions. It is part of the pattern.”
The chairman said he did not have doubts about the strength of the evidence that Democrats have that prove impeachable offenses were committed and when asked if it was confident it showed the President directing some of the activities he said “yes, yes…we have a very rock solid case.” Nadler said if it was presented to a jury “it would be a guilty verdict in three minutes flat.”
Former Republican lawmakers tell current GOP: Consider full evidence on impeachment
Two former Republican lawmakers urged their current successors to consider the evidence produced during the inquiry into President Trump's Ukraine dealings in determining whether to support impeachment.
William Cohen, a former Republican senator from Maine and secretary of defense who backed impeachment during the Watergate inquiry, and Slade Gorton, a former Washington state Republican senator and attorney general who also backed President Richard Nixon's impeachment, made the comments on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" Friday evening.
Their counsel comes on the same day that Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan independent who left the Republican Party this summer, announced that he would support impeachment articles against Trump — the first lawmaker to do so who is not a Democrat.
"I would say, listen to the witnesses," Cohen replied when asked what he thought of Republicans dismissing the probe as a sham. "Listen to the professionals who came before the Congress to swear under oath."
"You're saying that all those people who came before the committee are lying under oath," Cohen said, urging lawmakers "to go back and look at the entire spectrum from the Mueller report. There's a pattern here of (Trump) saying, 'I'm not beholden to anyone.' "
Gorton said he felt "sorry for the people who are tying themselves so heavily to the President at this point," adding that "they should be waiting to hear all of the facts."
"I think it's very easy for them to determine that the President did this, did what he's accused of," he said, adding that "it's one thing to say, we don't think that arises to the importance to take a man out of the presidential office. It's quite another to denounce it in advance when you don't know what there's going to be presented to you."
3 key developments in the impeachment inquiry you need to know
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to work on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here what's happened recently:
- New report: On Saturday, the House Judiciary Committee released a report ahead of Monday’s impeachment hearing laying out the arguments for impeachment. The report does not accuse President Trump of committing impeachable offenses, but it lays the groundwork for Mondays’ hearing, where evidence against Trump will be presented by the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, as well as the possible introduction of articles of impeachment next week.
- Witnesses requested: The ranking Republican on the committee wants House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden and the anonymous whistleblower to testify, among others.Rep. Doug Collins wrote that the committee should call “each of the witnesses listed above to testify before this Committee to ensure a full evaluation of the facts and to cure the procedural and fairness defects injected into these proceedings by Chairman Schiff.”
- White House responds: The White House slammed the impeachment inquiry as "completely baseless" and a "reckless abuse of power" while declining to participate in the probe. In a letter sent by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, he claims the inquiry "has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness." While the letter does not specifically say the White House will not participate in the inquiry, a White House official tells CNN, "The letter communicates that we will not participate in this process."