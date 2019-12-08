The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

With sources telling CNN a vote in the Judiciary Committee to impeach President Trump expected as soon as this week, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler today told CNN’s “State of the Union” he sees the Ukraine evidence as part of “a pattern” of conduct by President Trump.

Nadler would not commit to including the evidence of obstruction of justice included in the Mueller report as part of the articles of impeachment.

Trump has denied he obstructed justice.

He said decisions on exactly what will be included in the articles of impeachment will be made after Monday’s Judiciary Committee hearing in which evidence from the Intelligence Committee will be presented.

“We’re going to have to take a lot of considerations into account. What is the level of proof of the various allegations. How do they relate to each other? What is the level of support in our caucus and in the House for them? What we might persuade the Senate of. All of these things have to be taken into account, realizing again that the central allegation, it’s all of a pattern,” Nadler told CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

But when pressed on why one would not assume the Mueller evidence being included given his statements regarding a pattern of behavior by Trump, Nadler responded “I wouldn’t draw any conclusions. It is part of the pattern.”

The chairman said he did not have doubts about the strength of the evidence that Democrats have that prove impeachable offenses were committed and when asked if it was confident it showed the President directing some of the activities he said “yes, yes…we have a very rock solid case.” Nadler said if it was presented to a jury “it would be a guilty verdict in three minutes flat.”