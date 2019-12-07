The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Nadler: White House's refusal to participate means Trump "cannot claim that the process is unfair"
Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, responded to the White House's refusal to participate in the House impeachment inquiry today, saying “If the President has no good response to the allegations, then he would not want to appear before the Committee."
President Trump's administration declined to participate in the impeachment inquiry this afternoon, calling the probe "completely baseless" and a "reckless abuse of power" ahead of a deadline set by House Democrats.
Nadler, a Democrat from New York, said he believes that Trump's decision means "he cannot claim that the process is unfair."
"The President’s failure will not prevent us from carrying out our solemn constitutional duty," the chairman added.
Read Nadler's full statement below:
"The American people deserve answers from President Trump. The House invited, and then subpoenaed, his top advisors. The President ordered them not to show and continues to block key evidence from Congress. We are disappointed that the President has once again failed to provide those answers here. We gave President Trump a fair opportunity to question witnesses and present his own to address the overwhelming evidence before us. After listening to him complain about the impeachment process, we had hoped that he might accept our invitation.
If the President has no good response to the allegations, then he would not want to appear before the Committee. Having declined this opportunity, he cannot claim that the process is unfair. The President’s failure will not prevent us from carrying out our solemn constitutional duty.”
Schiff sends letter to Pence seeking to declassify contents of his Sept. 18 call with Ukrainian leader
Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has asked Vice President Mike Pence to declassify the contents of his Sept. 18 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Schiff sent a letter requesting the declassification to Pence on Friday.
"While Ms. [Jennifer] Williams already testified generally to the phone call in question, declassification of this supplemental testimony will allow the Congress to see further corroborative evidence as it considers articles of impeachment, and provide the public further understanding of the events in question," a House Intelligence committee official told CNN.
About the call: Williams, an aide to Pence, told lawmakers she listened to a phone call between Pence and Zelensky, which took place on Sept. 18 after the hold on US security assistance to Ukraine was lifted, according to a transcript of her closed-door deposition.
Williams was asked if on the call Pence gave Zelensky any advice on how to approach Trump when they met at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly meeting. Williams said Pence told Zelensky, "President Trump would be eager to hear about President Zelensky's progress in his reform agenda."