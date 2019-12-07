The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, responded to the White House's refusal to participate in the House impeachment inquiry today, saying “If the President has no good response to the allegations, then he would not want to appear before the Committee."

President Trump's administration declined to participate in the impeachment inquiry this afternoon, calling the probe "completely baseless" and a "reckless abuse of power" ahead of a deadline set by House Democrats.

Nadler, a Democrat from New York, said he believes that Trump's decision means "he cannot claim that the process is unfair."

"The President’s failure will not prevent us from carrying out our solemn constitutional duty," the chairman added.

Read Nadler's full statement below: