House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement all but guarantees that President Donald Trump will be impeached. Here's what comes next:

Trump welcomes the fight -- Rather than trying to avoid impeachment, the President is now welcoming a swift vote so he can defend himself in a subsequent trial in the Senate, where Republicans are in the majority. Shortly before Pelosi's announcement, he had tweeted, "if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast." Remember: The White House sought to block nearly all cooperation with the impeachment inquiry.

More Mueller -- Democrats appear poised to include elements from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, which documented potential obstruction of justice by Trump but was barred from recommending prosecution for him. There was not a critical mass for impeaching Trump last spring after the Mueller report was released. It was Trump's Ukraine phone call that amplified support for impeaching the President.

Any votes up for grabs? -- At least one Republican who hasn't ruled out voting for impeachment based on Trump's behavior, Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, said he might oppose impeachment on process grounds -- because Democrats moved too quickly and didn't spend enough time in court trying to compel more testimony.

