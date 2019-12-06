The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
White House must decide today if it will participate in impeachment proceedings
President Trump must decided by tonight if his attorneys will participate in the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment proceedings against him.
The 5 p.m. ET deadline was set by the committee last week. Chair Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, sent Trump a letter with the date, asking if the President's counsel plans to request witnesses or make a presentation as part of the proceedings.
The committee will hold its next impeachment inquiry hearing on Monday.
The House is proceeding with articles of impeachment. Here's what happens next.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced yesterday that she's asked the House to move forward with articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Here's what we know will happen next:
- Today: Trump must decide whether his attorneys will participate in the House Judiciary Committee's impeachment proceedings, according to deadline set by the committee.
- Monday: The House Judiciary Committee will hold its next impeachment hearing, where it will hear evidence from the staff counsels of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.
After that timing, it gets a little unclear, but here's a general sense of how the impeachment process will work:
- Now: The House Judiciary Committee — which has authority to write articles of impeachment — will begin drafting them.
- Committee vote: After articles are complete, the committee will vote on whether to refer them to the full House. We're not sure when this will happen, but it could happen sometime next week.
- House vote: If they're approved, the articles will go to the House floor, where a simple majority is needed to formally impeach Trump. This vote could happen the week of Dec. 16.
Trump is so much closer to impeachment
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement all but guarantees that President Donald Trump will be impeached. Here's what comes next:
Trump welcomes the fight -- Rather than trying to avoid impeachment, the President is now welcoming a swift vote so he can defend himself in a subsequent trial in the Senate, where Republicans are in the majority. Shortly before Pelosi's announcement, he had tweeted, "if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast." Remember: The White House sought to block nearly all cooperation with the impeachment inquiry.
More Mueller -- Democrats appear poised to include elements from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report, which documented potential obstruction of justice by Trump but was barred from recommending prosecution for him. There was not a critical mass for impeaching Trump last spring after the Mueller report was released. It was Trump's Ukraine phone call that amplified support for impeaching the President.
Any votes up for grabs? -- At least one Republican who hasn't ruled out voting for impeachment based on Trump's behavior, Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, said he might oppose impeachment on process grounds -- because Democrats moved too quickly and didn't spend enough time in court trying to compel more testimony.
Catch up: 4 developments in the impeachment inquiry from yesterday
Here are the latest developments in House impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Nancy Pelosi made an announcement: The Speaker of the House on Thursday said the House was proceeding with articles of impeachment against Trump. The speaker's announcement is the clearest signal yet that Democrats are moving swiftly to impeach the President before Christmas.
- Republicans criticized Pelosi's decision: On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the "nation is weaker" because Democrats have put impeachment ahead of "all the other things that the American people want." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also tweeted that Pelosi is rushing a partisan impeachment process.
- Trump wants a fast and fair trial: The President called for a fast and fair trial in the Senate on Tuesday. Trump tweeted: "Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business."
- Impeachment hearing next week: The next House Judiciary Committee hearing will be on Monday at 9 a.m. ET. The committee will hear evidence from the staff counsels of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.