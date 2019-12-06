Here are the latest developments in House impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

Nancy Pelosi made an announcement : The Speaker of the House on Thursday said the House was proceeding with articles of impeachment against Trump. The speaker's announcement is the clearest signal yet that Democrats are moving swiftly to impeach the President before Christmas.

: The Speaker of the House on Thursday said the House was proceeding with articles of impeachment against Trump. The speaker's announcement is the clearest signal yet that Democrats are moving swiftly to impeach the President before Christmas. Republicans criticized Pelosi's decision : On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the "nation is weaker" because Democrats have put impeachment ahead of "all the other things that the American people want." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also tweeted that Pelosi is rushing a partisan impeachment process.

: On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the "nation is weaker" because Democrats have put impeachment ahead of "all the other things that the American people want." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also tweeted that Pelosi is rushing a partisan impeachment process. Trump wants a fast and fair trial: The President called for a fast and fair trial in the Senate on Tuesday. Trump tweeted: "Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business."

The President called for a fast and fair trial in the Senate on Tuesday. Trump tweeted: "Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business." Impeachment hearing next week: The next House Judiciary Committee hearing will be on Monday at 9 a.m. ET. The committee will hear evidence from the staff counsels of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.