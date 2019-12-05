The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

Former special counsel Robert Mueller's report may play a role in the impeachment of President Trump after all.

In the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing, Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Trump had obstructed justice during both Mueller's two-year investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 US election and the House's impeachment inquiry, which is focused on Trump's alleged abuse of power in pressuring Ukraine to politically damage Democrats.

In his opening statement yesterday, Nadler said Trump's latest actions showed a "pattern of conduct" seen since his first year in office.

"When his own Department of Justice tried to uncover the extent to which a foreign government had broken our laws, President Trump took extraordinary and unprecedented steps to obstruct the investigation, including ignoring subpoenas, ordering the creation of false records, and publicly attacking and intimidating witnesses," said Nadler. "Then, as now, this administration's level of obstruction is without precedent."

The remarks appeared to reopen a debate simmering within the Democratic Party since the release of Mueller's 448-page report in April: Were the President's actions impeachable?

What the report said: Mueller found that Trump did not illegally conspire with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, even as Trump and members of his campaign appeared to have sought its interference. Mueller also declined to say whether Trump had illegally obstructed justice, citing the Justice Department's position that sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

But Mueller did lay out several examples of potential obstruction, including Trump ordering then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller and pushing then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision recusing himself from overseeing the inquiry in order to curtail it (both officials refused).

While many liberal Democrats in the House had pushed then for impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sided with her members in tough races, who were wary of charging the President with obstructing an investigation that did not find an underlying crime. Polls showed that support for starting impeachment proceedings was well under 50%.