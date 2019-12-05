Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced at a press conference this morning that she is asking House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to proceed with articles of impeachment.

Articles of impeachment represent a key next step in the impeachment inquiry.

The Constitution explains that offenses that could prompt impeachment are treason, bribery or "other high crimes and misdemeanors."

A president is not impeached until the full House votes to approve articles of impeachment.

The House Judiciary Committee, which held its first hearings yesterday, will draft one article of impeachment for each alleged offense, and the House will vote on each article separately.

In this case, Democrats are considering multiple articles of impeachment, including charges of abuse of power, bribery and obstruction of Congress for defying subpoenas.

What comes next: In the House, if a simple majority votes in favor of the articles of impeachment, the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides over a trial in the Senate. A two-thirds majority is required to convict and remove a president from office.