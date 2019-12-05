Pelosi asks House to proceed with articles of impeachment
There will be another impeachment hearing on Monday
The House Judiciary committee has just announced that on Monday, they will have a hearing at 9 a.m. ET.
The hearing is “to receive presentations from counsels to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee.” Lawyers for the Democrats and the Republicans will present, according to the announcement.
NOW: Pelosi takes reporters' questions
Speaker of the House is holding her weekly news conference, where she'll answer reporters' questions.
Earlier today, she announced that she has asked the House to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump.
House Republican: Pelosi's announcement is “completely unsurprising”
Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement today that the House is moving forward with articles of impeachment was “completely unsurprising.”
“It's unfortunate the country is going to have to go through this, but they're in the majority and this is their prerogative so we're going to do it," Perry said.
Asked about whether the President and his allies should start participating in the inquiry, Perry said, “Here’s what I think: everybody should be participating and that means the White House should be participating.”
He continued, “What we should be getting after is the truth, and the facts, all of them, not just some of them.”
Perry, who is on the Foreign Affairs committee, said he still believes Trump did nothing wrong.
Meanwhile, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, told CNN that Pelosi couldn’t just “sit on this evidence. She had to do what she did this morning.”
Norton added: “History would hold this House responsible if we let that go.”
House Judiciary Democrats have been asked to stay in DC this weekend
After her speech this morning, Speaker Pelosi met with a small group of House Democrats in the basement of the Capitol and discussed the necessity of moving forward.
She was greeted with enthusiasm and no dissent, according to attendees.
CNN was also told that the House Judiciary Democrats have been asked to stay in town this weekend to prep for a possible hearing next week.
Trump on impeachment: "We will win!"
President Trump continued to attack the impeachment process on Twitter this morning.
Moments ago, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would move forward with articles of impeachment. The President said that impeachment will "be used routinely to attack future Presidents" — which is not "what our Founders had in mind."
He reiterated his claim that his phone calls with Ukraine were "perfect," and added "We will win!"
Kellyanne Conway: The White House is "very ready" for a Senate trial
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway spoke with reporters at the White House this morning following an appearance on Fox News.
Conway called witnesses at yesterday's House Judiciary impeachment hearing “a bunch of biased professors who aren’t fact witnesses.”
She criticized one Democratic witness, Professor Pamela Karlan, as someone who “looks her nose down on people I grew up with,” mocking her three degrees from Yale (“Yay!”) and said that “in the comfort of her ivory tower” she was “unimpeachably unimpressive.”
The White House, Conway said, is “very ready” for a Senate trial, noting that legislative affairs director Eric Ueland was on the Hill yesterday and that she’s been present for meetings with some senators.
The Senate process, she argued, “would include live witnesses who have visibility and knowledge into facts.”
She said the Senate should call on the Bidens and Adam Schiff to testify, and, interestingly, said she has a list of Burisma board members on her desk that “maybe” will be called.
It’s “more likely” that White House counsel Pat Cipollone will testify in Senate proceedings, per Conway, but she wouldn’t weigh in on whether Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton will testify on the Senate side before the articles of impeachment are known.
Democrats are "working as a team" to draft articles of impeachment, Judiciary member says
Rep. Steve Cohen — a Democrat who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which will be responsible for writing the articles of impeachment — spoke with CNN this morning about what happens next now that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked the lawmakers to move forward.
Cohen said that he believes the articles of impeachment will include at least two charges against Trump: abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress.
"It's possible we'll get to obstruction of justice, but we are a team," he added.
"The Democratic caucus, the Judiciary Committee, we're all working as a team and we will see what Speaker Pelosi and her team come up with and then we'll support it," Cohen said.
Asked about Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler's comments last November that impeachment should only proceed if its a bipartisan process, Cohen said, "It's a different Republican party than Jerry Nadler was talking about."
Cohen said, "Chairman Nadler is thinking of a Republican party that had members like Howard Baker, Barry Goldwater, what they call Rockefeller Republicans. They no longer exist."
He continued:
"We should not let this unfortunate demise of the Republican party veto and stymie what is the correct thing to do for America and what the founding fathers dictate. That is impeachment of this president."
Trump campaign: Democrats "want to take the decision of who should be president out of the hands of voters"
President Trump's campaign just released a statement following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the House will move forward with articles of impeachment.
Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said impeaching Trump has long been a Democratic goal, "so they should just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose The Swamp for what it is."
Here's the full statement:
“We are less than a year away from Election Day 2020 and Democrats can’t possibly explain to the American people why they want to take the decision of who should be president out of the hands of voters. But impeaching the President has always been their goal, so they should just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose The Swamp for what it is. Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and Hunter Biden should testify, and then we can get back to the business of our country.”
Only a few lawmakers will decide on the contents of articles of impeachment
House Speaker Pelosi will continue meeting with members and getting their input on the articles of impeachment in an effort to help her understand where the votes are, according to Democratic sources.
But the reality is that the people who will make the decision on the contents of the articles of impeachment are only a handful — namely Pelosi, with consultation from House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.
And it will be a closely held secret until it is unveiled.
They will have to make a decision on the scope of the articles, which some have speculated will encompass the Mueller investigation.
The articles of impeachment under consideration are:
- Abuse of power and bribery
- Obstruction of Congress
- Obstruction of justice (including evidence from the Mueller investigation)
The possible timeline: Articles could be voted on next week (the week of December 9th) in House Judiciary and the week after (the week of December 16th) on the House floor.
Expect one more hearing in the House Judiciary committee next week, when the House Intelligence Committee attorneys present their findings.
Then, if a simple majority of the House votes in favor of the articles of impeachment, the trial will move to the Senate.