There will be another impeachment hearing on Monday

Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement today that the House is moving forward with articles of impeachment was “completely unsurprising.”

“It's unfortunate the country is going to have to go through this, but they're in the majority and this is their prerogative so we're going to do it," Perry said.

Asked about whether the President and his allies should start participating in the inquiry, Perry said, “Here’s what I think: everybody should be participating and that means the White House should be participating.”

He continued, “What we should be getting after is the truth, and the facts, all of them, not just some of them.”

Perry, who is on the Foreign Affairs committee, said he still believes Trump did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat, told CNN that Pelosi couldn’t just “sit on this evidence. She had to do what she did this morning.”

Norton added: “History would hold this House responsible if we let that go.”