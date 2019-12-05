Nancy Pelosi: "Don't mess with me"

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

As Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was walking away from the microphone at her weekly press conference, a reporter asked her: "Do you hate the President, Mrs. Speaker?"

Pelosi stopped and said: "I don't hate anybody."

She then walked back to the microphone, and said that while she believes Trump is a "coward," that's only about his political positions.

"I think this president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think that he is cruel when he doesn't deal with helping our Dreamers, of which we are very proud of. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However that's about the election," she said.

She continued: "This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the President's violation of his oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word 'hate' in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone."

"So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that," she said before walking off the podium.

Watch the moment: