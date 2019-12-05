Trump: "If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast"

As the House continues its impeachment inquiry into President Trump, the Senate is getting ready for a possible trial.

Senators know it’s coming. Their respective leaders have held closed-door briefings walking through procedural and technical aspects. The White House is fully engaged with the chamber’s 53 Republicans and is forming an aggressive trial operation and defense.

Every senator CNN has talked with has started personal preparations and study in one form or another. Staffers — from counsel to communicators — have largely done the same.

And yet in conversations with more than three-dozen Senators and top aides, nobody has any idea what exactly is about to happen when articles of impeachment land on the doorstep of the Senate floor.

Here's the bottom line: There’s a reason nobody knows what’s coming next. But the stakes are enormous — and not to mention the importance of this moment in history, the reality of that the chamber that could potentially remove a sitting US President from office.

In the words of one Republican senator: “bizarre. It’s kind of surreal. I don’t know, it’s just a strange moment.”

So how is this all going to work? As of this moment, the answer was best laid out by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week: