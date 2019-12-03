The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

President Trump, speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit, attacked House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, calling the Democrat a "deranged," "sick" and a "maniac."

Trump was asked about Schiff at the news conference in London.

"I think he's a maniac," Trump said. "I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious."

Trump continued to attack Schiff, claiming that he "made up" the President's conversation with Ukraine's leader — a call that's at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

"I think he's a very sick man. And he lies. Adam Schiff made up my conversation with the president of Ukraine," Trump said. "We have a perfectly beautiful three or four-page transcription and in the other case a two-page transcription of the conversation."

Trump continued: "This guy is sick. He made up the conversation. He lied. If he didn't do that in the halls of Congress, he'd be thrown in a jail."

Some background here: Trump has repeatedly claimed that Schiff "lied" about his call with Ukraine's president.

At a hearing in September, Schiff mentioned the Trump-Ukraine call, but said he would outline "the essence of what the President communicates," not read "the exact transcribed version of the call." You can read CNN's full fact check here.