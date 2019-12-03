The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

The Ukrainian president speaks : Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky denied he spoke with Trump “from the position of a quid pro quo” in an interview published Monday. “Look, I never talked to the President from the position of a quid pro quo,” Zelensky said, according to a partial transcript released by Time.

Trump and his attorneys won't participate in Wednesday's hearing : The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday on the "constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment." A panel of Constitutional law experts will testify "on the application of the constitutional framework of high crimes and misdemeanors to the very serious allegations regarding the conduct of the President," according to a Democratic aide. White House counsel to the President Pat Cipollone said neither Trump nor his attorneys would participate in the hearing. Meanwhile, Democratic members on the committee plan to hold a mock hearing Tuesday.

Articles of impeachment are coming : Senior aides on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees plan to continue deliberation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff to determine the size and scope of the articles of impeachment. Ultimately, the decision will be made by Pelosi. They are looking at multiple articles of impeachment — including abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and bribery.

Republicans issue rebuttal : Republicans wrote a 123-page report that rejected Democratic allegations that Trump abused his office in his dealings with Ukraine. The Republicans argued there was nothing wrong with Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, which has served as the basis of an anonymous whistleblower complaint into Trump and Ukraine that sparked the Democratic impeachment inquiry.

White House in prep mode: White House officials say they are in preparation mode as they gear up for Wednesday's hearing, the House Intelligence committee report and the Trump administration's response to Rep. Jerry Nadler's second letter by week's end. The officials say there is "constant communication" between senior administration officials and lawmakers in both the House and Senate.