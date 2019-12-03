The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said there's "no question" in his mind that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.

Remember: The theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election has been continuously debunked. Dr. Fiona Hill, the White House's former Russia adviser, called the idea that Ukraine — and not Russia — meddled a "fictional narrative" in her impeachment inquiry testimony.

“There’s no question in my mind Ukraine did try to influence the the election,” Kennedy, a member of the Judiciary committee, said. “I know that I've read that the Intelligence Committee made some kind of finding, I don't know what it was. I’m aware of Dr. Hill’s testimony and she's entitled to her opinion."

CNN's Suzanne Malveaux pushed back on Kennedy's comments, saying it's not opinion — Hill is a Russia expert. Kennedy wouldn’t directly answer and pivoted to the articles in the media that he says support the Ukraine meddling theory.

“I do believe that Ukraine tried to influence our election in 2016 and I think our media has documented it well,” he said to CNN.

Malveaux pressed him further: "But Senator, these are old articles we're talking about 2019. All the intelligence agencies have debunked what you are peddling."

“Well, I have no way of knowing what Vladimir Putin says or thinks. I think he’s a thug or a monster, but I don't think any of these periodicals have withdrawn the articles,” Kennedy replied.

Some background: This all comes a week after Sen. Kennedy retracted his comments that the Ukrainian government hacked the DNC in the 2016, and two days since he again returned to peddling the unproven allegation that Ukraine interfered, telling Chuck Todd on a “Meet the Press” Sunday that “both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election” and “it has been well documented in the Financial Times, in Politico” among other media outlets.”