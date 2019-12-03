The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will attend Senate GOP lunch today
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will attend the Senate GOP luncheon today, according to an aide familiar with the plans.
Why this matters: This will serve as a continuation of Senate Republicans using their policy lunch to walk through the impeachment trial process. It also follows Cipollone's meeting with a smaller group of Senate Republicans before recess as they attempted to coalesce behind a unified strategy.
GOP senator repeats debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in US election
Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said there's "no question" in his mind that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.
Remember: The theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election has been continuously debunked. Dr. Fiona Hill, the White House's former Russia adviser, called the idea that Ukraine — and not Russia — meddled a "fictional narrative" in her impeachment inquiry testimony.
“There’s no question in my mind Ukraine did try to influence the the election,” Kennedy, a member of the Judiciary committee, said. “I know that I've read that the Intelligence Committee made some kind of finding, I don't know what it was. I’m aware of Dr. Hill’s testimony and she's entitled to her opinion."
CNN's Suzanne Malveaux pushed back on Kennedy's comments, saying it's not opinion — Hill is a Russia expert. Kennedy wouldn’t directly answer and pivoted to the articles in the media that he says support the Ukraine meddling theory.
“I do believe that Ukraine tried to influence our election in 2016 and I think our media has documented it well,” he said to CNN.
Malveaux pressed him further: "But Senator, these are old articles we're talking about 2019. All the intelligence agencies have debunked what you are peddling."
“Well, I have no way of knowing what Vladimir Putin says or thinks. I think he’s a thug or a monster, but I don't think any of these periodicals have withdrawn the articles,” Kennedy replied.
Some background: This all comes a week after Sen. Kennedy retracted his comments that the Ukrainian government hacked the DNC in the 2016, and two days since he again returned to peddling the unproven allegation that Ukraine interfered, telling Chuck Todd on a “Meet the Press” Sunday that “both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election” and “it has been well documented in the Financial Times, in Politico” among other media outlets.”
The impeachment report could be released today
House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff said that the committee’s impeachment report will be released publicly today.
Schiff, appearing on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last night, said, “We are putting the finishing touches on the report which will be publicly released tomorrow.”
It's not clear at what time the report could be released. The Intelligence Committee is expected to vote on the report later today.
Schiff added that it is a long document and said:
“Tomorrow night we will also have a vote to formally transmit the committee report to judiciary. At the same time, that is not the end of our investigation, so even while judiciary does its work, we will continue to investigate and continue to issue subpoenas and learn new information. “
Trump, at NATO, calls impeachment inquiry a hoax
President Trump, in London meeting with other NATO leaders, again called the impeachment inquiry a "hoax" but said it doesn't impact his ability to conduct foreign diplomacy.
Asked whether he thinks impeachment impacts his standing on the world stage, he said, “I don’t think so.”
He was then asked if the inquiry casts a cloud.
“I think it’s very unpatriotic of the Democrats ... I think it’s a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn’t supposed to be used that way,” he said.
Remember: The President, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and other allies have repeatedly complained about the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing — scheduled for tomorrow morning — beginning as Trump is overseas for the NATO summit.
Republican report fuels Trump's Ukraine fantasy
A new report aimed at defending Donald Trump against Democratic claims of abuse of power represented a remarkable demonstration of the President's greatest political achievement -- the transformation of the Republican Party in his image.
The 123-page document written by GOP members on three House committees formalized the President's own cycle of distraction and denial that he used out to ride out the Russia scandal. He's using the same tactic to save his job now that he's faced with impeachment over his political pressure on Ukraine.
I think it's very unpatriotic of the Democrats," Trump said of the impeachment process Tuesday in London alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. "I think it's a bad thing for our country. Impeachment wasn't supposed to be used that way."
Trump isn't waiting to hear the formal case against him because he doesn't have to. Ultimately, it will make little difference since his defense was long ago unmoored from fact and is based on selling a disinformational narrative to his followers that sows confusion and devalues truth for everyone else.
Poll leaves CNN's John King speechless
CNN political analysts were at a loss for words while discussing a poll conducted by the Economist/YouGov that found 53% of Republicans said that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln was.
Republicans explain why Trump is innocent
As Democrats finish up their official report on the impeachment investigations, to be released Tuesday, Republicans have issued a 123-page document -- in DC terms, a "prebuttal" -- that argues everything you've seen so far is being misrepresented.
It is a direct refutation of just about everything you've seen in the public hearings and the facts obvious from the transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Republicans who watched the hearings and read the transcript see no pressure placed by Trump on Zelensky, despite Zelensky's desperate need to satisfy Trump. They see no strings attached to the military aid or a meeting for Zelensky with Trump. They say Trump's concerns about former Vice President Joe Biden and Burisma were warranted. And, despite days of testimony refuting this assertion in particular, they say there's evidence Ukraine meddled in the US election in 2016. (Read more on that in a second.)
The evidence presented does not prove any of these Democrat allegations and none of the Democrats' witnesses testified to having evidence of bribery, extortion, or any high crime or misdemeanor," according to a copy of the report reviewed by CNN.
Catch up: 5 developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- The Ukrainian president speaks: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky denied he spoke with Trump “from the position of a quid pro quo” in an interview published Monday. “Look, I never talked to the President from the position of a quid pro quo,” Zelensky said, according to a partial transcript released by Time.
- Trump and his attorneys won't participate in Wednesday's hearing: The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday on the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment.��� A panel of Constitutional law experts will testify “on the application of the constitutional framework of high crimes and misdemeanors to the very serious allegations regarding the conduct of the President," according to a Democratic aide. White House counsel to the President Pat Cipollone said neither Trump nor his attorneys would participate in the hearing. Meanwhile, Democratic members on the committee plan to hold a mock hearing Tuesday.
- Articles of impeachment are coming: Senior aides on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees plan to continue deliberation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff to determine the size and scope of the articles of impeachment. Ultimately, the decision will be made by Pelosi. They are looking at multiple articles of impeachment — including abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and bribery.
- Republicans issue rebuttal: Republicans wrote a 123-page report that rejected Democratic allegations that Trump abused his office in his dealings with Ukraine. The Republicans argued there was nothing wrong with Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, which has served as the basis of an anonymous whistleblower complaint into Trump and Ukraine that sparked the Democratic impeachment inquiry.
- White House in prep mode: White House officials say they are in preparation mode as they gear up for Wednesday's hearing, the House Intelligence committee report and the Trump administration's response to Rep. Jerry Nadler's second letter by week's end. The officials say there is "constant communication" between senior administration officials and lawmakers in both the House and Senate.