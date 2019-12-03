Pence's chief of staff blasts Schiff following report's release

The Vice President's chief of staff, Marc Short, blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff after the release of Democrats' report.

"Adam Schiff is a proven liar and this allegation further solidifies that well-earned reputation," Short said.

The report highlights Vice President Mike Pence's role in the Ukraine pressure campaign and his careful statement about the investigations.

Democrats accuse Pence’s office of crafting a “carefully worded statement” responding to US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony, arguing that the statement did not address the actual claims in the testimony. Sondland testified that he told Pence, during a trip to Warsaw in early September, that the withholding of military aid had “become tied to the issue of investigations.”

The report accuses Pence, along with senior members of the administration, of being “either knowledgeable of or active participants in an effort to extract from a foreign nation the personal political benefits sought by the President,” and heavily relies on what Sondland testifies he told the vice president in Warsaw.