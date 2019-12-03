House Democrats say "evidence of the President's misconduct is overwhelming"

Rep. Jim Jordan questions Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former senior director for Europe and Russia and David Holmes, an official from the American embassy in Ukraine, during an impeachment hearing held by the House Intelligence Committee. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said that there’s a distinction between what Russia did and what Ukraine did, claiming they are different because Russia “interfered” in the elections while some Ukrainian officials tried to “influence” elections.

He said he’s not helping the Kremlin by making this case, arguing it’s a clear distinction.

Remember: In 2016, the Russian government and military, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, launched an unprecedented attack on the US election. They spent millions of rubles on hackers and trolls who systematically tried to weaken Hillary Clinton and boost Donald Trump. It's impossible to know if their efforts tipped the scales, but Trump won by a razor-thin margin.

These are the conclusions of the top US intelligence agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency. Russia's role was also confirmed by the Senate Intelligence Committee and the special counsel investigation led by Robert Mueller, who brought criminal charges against Russian hackers and trolls.

There is no evidence to support claims that the Ukrainian government meddled in the election. Ukrainian leaders may have hoped that Trump would lose in 2016, but there was no government operation to influence the US election.