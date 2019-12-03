The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Democratic congressman on Trump: "There’s a risk of us pretending that he didn't do something wrong"
Democratic Rep. Denny Heck, a member of House Intelligence Committee, was asked if there’s a risk of the scope of the articles of impeachment going broader than Ukraine to include episodes detailed in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
“I tell you what, there's a risk of: there's a risk of us not respecting our Constitution, there's a risk of us pretending that he didn't do something wrong, there's a risk in us, continuing to propagate these debunked conspiracy theories about Ukraine involvement in the 2016 election. That's the risk," Heck told reporters.
What we know: The House Intelligence Committee is expected to release its impeachment report publicly this evening. It will serve as the backbone of the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings against the President. The committee will vote to approve the report this evening and to send it to the House Judiciary Committee, where it is expected to serve as the basis of articles of impeachment that would be drafted by that panel in the coming days.
Democrats' report on Ukraine to lay precedent for impeaching a president
The Democratic report on the Ukraine investigation will detail how President Trump sought political gain through his dealings with Ukraine, while laying out the historical precedent for impeaching a president, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
The report from the House Intelligence Committee makes Democrats’ case for impeachment, weaving a narrative about Trump’s handling of Ukraine, including with exhibits and phone logs, the sources said. The report will also compare Trump’s lack of cooperation with Congress with the cooperation in past administrations to argue that this President has engaged in unprecedented stonewalling.
The committee’s report, which is expected to be released publicly this evening, will serve as the backbone of the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings against the President. The committee will vote to approve the report this evening and to send it to the House Judiciary Committee, where it is expected to serve as the basis of articles of impeachment that would be drafted by that panel in the coming days.
Republicans on Monday released their report ahead of the Democrats that fully defended the President’s actions on Ukraine, accusing Democrats of rushing to impeach the President without any evidence that Trump did anything wrong.
The Democratic report is based largely on the 17 witness interviews that were conducted over the past several months, including 12 at two weeks of public hearings, with testimony that detailed a lengthy effort spearheaded by the President’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to oust the US ambassador to Ukraine and then push Kiev to announce investigations into the President’s political rivals.
The report’s findings on both Ukraine and obstruction of Congress are expected to be included in the articles of impeachment.
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday that the report “outlines in considerable detail a scheme that began actually well before the recall of Ambassador (Marie) Yovanovitch, and was designed to further two political objectives of the President which is an investigation into Joe Biden and an investigation into this debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine that interfered in the last election, not Russia — notwithstanding all of our intelligence agencies concluding it was Russia, notwithstanding the fact that it's actually Putin's narrative that Ukraine did it, not us.”
Schiff added: “The President believed obviously this would help his reelection campaign, and he was willing to use the full force of his office to leverage Ukraine to do these sham investigations.”
The vote on the intelligence committee's report signals a shift in the impeachment process from that committee to the House Judiciary Committee. The judiciary panel, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, is holding its first impeachment hearing tomorrow with legal experts.
State Department official reiterates he's not aware of any evidence that Ukraine interfered in 2016 election
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale reiterated in testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and that he is not aware of any evidence that Ukraine interfered in the election.
He also said Russia is trying to interfere in the 2020 elections.
Here was his exchange with Democratic Senator Bob Menendez:
MENENDEZ: Secretary Hale, did Russia interfere in the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump? Could you put your microphone on please?
HALE: Yes the intelligence community assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at our presidential election.
MENENDEZ: Was the Kremlin’s interference in our 2016 election a hoax?
HALE: No.
MENENDEZ: Are you aware of any evidence that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election?
HALE: I’m not.
More context: Hale testified earlier this month before the House Intel committee in a public impeachment hearing. Hale and other witnesses testified that they were not aware of any evidence that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 US presidential election. Still, Republican allies of President Trump continue to push unfounded conspiracy theories suggesting Ukraine interfered in the election.
Trump attacks Rep. Adam Schiff while speaking at NATO summit in London
President Trump, speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit, attacked House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, calling the Democrat a "deranged," "sick" and a "maniac."
Trump was asked about Schiff at the news conference in London.
"I think he's a maniac," Trump said. "I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious."
Trump continued to attack Schiff, claiming that he "made up" the President's conversation with Ukraine's leader — a call that's at the center of the impeachment inquiry.
"I think he's a very sick man. And he lies. Adam Schiff made up my conversation with the president of Ukraine," Trump said. "We have a perfectly beautiful three or four-page transcription and in the other case a two-page transcription of the conversation."
Trump continued: "This guy is sick. He made up the conversation. He lied. If he didn't do that in the halls of Congress, he'd be thrown in a jail."
Some background here: Trump has repeatedly claimed that Schiff "lied" about his call with Ukraine's president.
At a hearing in September, Schiff mentioned the Trump-Ukraine call, but said he would outline "the essence of what the President communicates," not read "the exact transcribed version of the call." You can read CNN's full fact check here.
Here's why Trump says he won't let Pompeo and Mulvaney testify
President Trump, who is at the NATO summit in London, was asked why he won’t permit Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to testify.
"I would... but these are very unfair hearings."
He lamented the setup of tomorrow's hearing. He said he wants Joe and Hunter Biden and Adam Schiff to testify in the Senate. He called it a “total fix.”
"I just heard today they get three constitutional lawyers, all nonsense, just wasting their time. And we get one, OK. Now, nobody has to know anything about constitutional law but they get three and we get one. That's not sounding too good."
Remember: Trump and his White House counsel were invited by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to participate in the committee's initial hearing Wednesday and declined the invitation.
Trump says the impeachment inquiry is "going nowhere"
President Trump was just asked about the ongoing impeachment inquiry — which he said is "going nowhere" — during a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in London with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trump said the Republican party "has never been so unified as it is right now" and attributed the unity to the impeachment.
"The Republican party on this whole impeachment hoax has been like glue because they know it's a hoax. It's a way of hurting the Republican party. Beyond me. It's a way of trying to hurt the Republican party and a lot of great people and the people aren't standing for it," Trump said.
When asked how his meeting with former Clinton pollster Mark Penn went, Trump sidestepped the question, instead focusing on how he is "winning big" on impeachment.
"We are winning so big. We had our biggest fundraising month ever," Trump said adding, "I have my best poll numbers that I've ever had. The impeachment hoax is going nowhere."
Federal appeals court says House may subpoena Trump’s financial records
A federal appeals court in New York says the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives may subpoena Donald Trump’s bank records dealing another blow to the President’s efforts to block Congress’ effort to obtain his financial records.
“The Committees’ interests in pursuing their constitutional legislative function is a far more significant public interest than whatever public interest inheres in avoiding the risk of a Chief Executive’s distraction arising from disclosure of documents reflecting his private financial transactions.”
What this means for Trump: The appeals court decision is another setback in the President’s effort to block Congress from obtaining his records. Federal appeals courts have ruled House Democrats and a Manhattan grand jury could review Donald Trump’s tax returns from Mazars USA, his long-time accounting firm.
In this case, Donald Trump sued to block the subpoena from House Committees to Deutsche Bank and Capital One seeking financial records for Trump, his family and his business. A lower court judge denied Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction and Trump appealed the ruling.
What happens next: The appeals court is sending the case back to the district court “to a limited extent for implementation of the procedure set forth in this opinion concerning the nondisclosure of sensitive personal information” and to allow Trump to object to “disclosure of other specific documents within the coverage of those paragraphs of the Deutsche Bank Subpoenas listed in this opinion.”
White House Counsel will attend Senate GOP lunch today
White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will attend the Senate GOP luncheon today, according to an aide familiar with the plans.
Why this matters: This will serve as a continuation of Senate Republicans using their policy lunch to walk through the impeachment trial process. It also follows Cipollone's meeting with a smaller group of Senate Republicans before recess as they attempted to coalesce behind a unified strategy.
GOP senator repeats debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in US election
Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said there's "no question" in his mind that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.
Remember: The theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election has been continuously debunked. Dr. Fiona Hill, the White House's former Russia adviser, called the idea that Ukraine — and not Russia — meddled a "fictional narrative" in her impeachment inquiry testimony.
“There’s no question in my mind Ukraine did try to influence the the election,” Kennedy, a member of the Judiciary committee, said. “I know that I've read that the Intelligence Committee made some kind of finding, I don't know what it was. I’m aware of Dr. Hill’s testimony and she's entitled to her opinion."
CNN's Suzanne Malveaux pushed back on Kennedy's comments, saying it's not opinion — Hill is a Russia expert. Kennedy wouldn’t directly answer and pivoted to the articles in the media that he says support the Ukraine meddling theory.
“I do believe that Ukraine tried to influence our election in 2016 and I think our media has documented it well,” he said to CNN.
Malveaux pressed him further: "But Senator, these are old articles we're talking about 2019. All the intelligence agencies have debunked what you are peddling."
“Well, I have no way of knowing what Vladimir Putin says or thinks. I think he’s a thug or a monster, but I don't think any of these periodicals have withdrawn the articles,” Kennedy replied.
Some background: This all comes a week after Sen. Kennedy retracted his comments that the Ukrainian government hacked the DNC in the 2016, and two days since he again returned to peddling the unproven allegation that Ukraine interfered, telling Chuck Todd on a “Meet the Press” Sunday that “both Russia and Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election” and “it has been well documented in the Financial Times, in Politico” among other media outlets.”