The American people are nearly two months into the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and they're still mostly split on whether he should be impeached and removed from office, with exactly half of Americans saying he should be, according to CNN's latest poll.

Democrats are hoping the impeachment hearings that happened before Thanksgiving, some of them featuring blockbuster testimony, will help push public opinion toward impeaching Trump and removing him from office -- as similar hearings did in the summer of 1974 when House Democrats moved toward impeaching then-President Richard Nixon.

By the numbers: So far, that's not been the case. A CNN poll released Tuesday showed the public hearings have so far had no impact on public opinion, with no change in the percentage of people who say Trump should be impeached and removed from office since October.

There's a reason for that -- and it speaks to a big difference between those 1974 hearings and the ones held in 2019. And that difference has nothing to do with what happened on Capitol Hill or that the Senate is unlikely to convict Trump, should he be impeached by the House. Instead, it has everything to do with the public itself: Americans no longer trust their government.

Pew reported in March 2019, months before the Ukraine scandal came into the public sphere, that just 17% of Americans trusted the federal government. A separate Pew poll shows three-quarters of Americans think trust in the federal government is shrinking and almost two-thirds of Americans find it hard or somewhat hard to tell when elected officials are telling the truth and when they're lying.