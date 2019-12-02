The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Congress is back this week. Here's where the impeachment inquiry stands.
Congress was not in session last week but the impeachment inquiry into President Trump moved forward at full speed.
In an indication that Democrats are moving quickly, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote in a letter to House colleagues last week that investigators "are now preparing a report summarizing the evidence we have found this far, which will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess."
The House will be back in session tomorrow. Here's where things stand now:
- There's a report: Democratic House aides spent last week preparing a report that will spell out the case for impeachment. The House Intelligence Committee is expected to allow members to review it today ahead of a vote scheduled for tomorrow to approve the report.
- Articles of impeachment are coming: Senior aides on the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committee plan to continue deliberation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff to determine the size and scope of the articles of impeachment. Ultimately, the decision will be made by Pelosi. They are looking at multiple articles of impeachment — including abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and bribery.
- More hearings this week: The Judiciary Committee is holding its first hearing on Wednesday, in order to keep on schedule to finish the impeachment inquiry before Christmas.
Some House members will see the impeachment report today
The House Intelligence Committee is expected to allow members to review the committee's impeachment report today ahead of a vote scheduled tomorrow to approve the report.
What's in the report: It details the committee's findings from the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The report is a chance for Democrats to make their case against the President after weeks of testimony and document collection and is expected to serve as the basis for articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee will consider.
About the the investigation: House Democrats' impeachment investigation is based on a whistleblower complaint from a US intelligence official about Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 candidate. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.
Impeachment investigators have deposed 17 people — most of them professional State Department diplomats, National Security Council experts and a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army — and conducted two weeks of public hearings with many of those same witnesses.
Ukraine’s President denies speaking with Trump "from the position of a quid pro quo"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied he spoke with President Donald Trump “from the position of a quid pro quo” in an interview published Monday.
In an interview with Time magazine, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and Gazeta Wyborcza, the Ukrainian president was asked about the implication of a quid pro quo in the Trump administration’s move to block military aid to Ukraine this summer, a decision at the center of impeachment proceedings in Washington.
“Look, I never talked to the President from the position of a quid pro quo,” Zelensky said, according to a partial transcript released by Time.
That’s not my thing … I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.”
Here's one big difference between the Trump and Nixon impeachment proceedings
The American people are nearly two months into the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and they're still mostly split on whether he should be impeached and removed from office, with exactly half of Americans saying he should be, according to CNN's latest poll.
Democrats are hoping the impeachment hearings that happened before Thanksgiving, some of them featuring blockbuster testimony, will help push public opinion toward impeaching Trump and removing him from office -- as similar hearings did in the summer of 1974 when House Democrats moved toward impeaching then-President Richard Nixon.
By the numbers: So far, that's not been the case. A CNN poll released Tuesday showed the public hearings have so far had no impact on public opinion, with no change in the percentage of people who say Trump should be impeached and removed from office since October.
There's a reason for that -- and it speaks to a big difference between those 1974 hearings and the ones held in 2019. And that difference has nothing to do with what happened on Capitol Hill or that the Senate is unlikely to convict Trump, should he be impeached by the House. Instead, it has everything to do with the public itself: Americans no longer trust their government.
Pew reported in March 2019, months before the Ukraine scandal came into the public sphere, that just 17% of Americans trusted the federal government. A separate Pew poll shows three-quarters of Americans think trust in the federal government is shrinking and almost two-thirds of Americans find it hard or somewhat hard to tell when elected officials are telling the truth and when they're lying.
Democrats escalate impeachment bid in end-of-year dash
Democrats pivot from investigating President Donald Trump to beginning their prosecution of him this week in the most significant and historic development yet in a fast-moving impeachment battle.
The rising stakes come as Republicans on Sunday launched a new offensive to destroy the legitimacy of the Democratic process by claiming that Trump's enemies are rushing the somber business of making him the third impeached President in order to dodge a voter backlash.
Democratic leaders built a strong case in two weeks of televised witness hearings before the Thanksgiving break that Trump abused his power by attempting to coerce Ukraine to intervene in the 2020 election.
But their efforts have not shifted the nation's tribal political divisions in a way that could seriously threaten Trump's presidency and cause Republicans to desert him in the Senate trial expected early next year.
The action now moves from Rep. Adam Schiff's House Intelligence Committee, expected to vote to release the report of its investigation on Tuesday, to the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Jerry Nadler's panel will draw up articles of impeachment -- effectively the charges on which Trump would be tried in the Senate -- ahead of a full House vote expected before Christmas.
The committee will begin its business on Wednesday with an examination of the constitutional grounds for impeachment for which Nadler is yet to release a witness list.
Read more of Stephen Collinson's analysis here:
Here's more on the White House decision to not participate in Wednesday's hearing
More on President Trump and his attorneys not participating in Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing: Pat Cipollone, the White House Counsel to the President, accused House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of "no doubt purposely" scheduling the hearing while Trump will be at a NATO meeting in London.
Cipollone wrote in a letter to Nadler that they would respond separately to the Friday deadline about their participation in future hearings.
The Judiciary Committee's first hearing on "Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment" is expected to kick off a frantic month of activity in the House.
The judiciary panel is expected to hold multiple public hearings and then consider articles of impeachment, which it would approve to set up a possible House floor vote before Christmas that could make Trump just the third president in US history to be impeached.
Under the House-passed rules, the President's counsel is able to participate in the impeachment hearings in the Judiciary Committee, unlike the public hearings last month in the House Intelligence Committee.
House Judiciary Committee will hold its first impeachment hearing Wednesday ... but the White House won't participate
The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled its first impeachment hearing this week as the House moves another step closer to impeaching Trump.
The committee announced that it would hold a hearing on Wednesday on the “constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment,” which will have a panel of expert witnesses who will testify “on the application of the constitutional framework of high crimes and misdemeanors to the very serious allegations regarding the conduct of the President," according to a Democratic aide.
The committee, in a letter to Trump, said the President or his counsel had been invited to attend the hearing or ask to question witnesses.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday notifying him of the hearing and inviting the President and his counsel to participate, including asking questions of the witnesses.
"I write to ask if ... you or your counsel plan to attend the hearing or make a request to question the witness panel," the New York Democrat wrote.
In the letter, Nadler said the hearing would "serve as an opportunity to discuss the historical and constitutional basis of impeachment, as well as the Framers' intent and understanding of terms like 'high crimes and misdemeanors.' "
However, in a letter to Nadler late Sunday, White House counsel to the President Pat Cipollone said neither Trump nor his attorneys would participate in Wednesday's hearing.
"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings. More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with a semblance of a fair process. Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing."
Cipollone said they would respond separately to the Friday deadline about their participation in future hearings.
The Democratic aides said the first hearing would be a “legal hearing” that would include some history of impeachment, as well as evaluating the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence against the President.
The hearing announcement comes as the House Intelligence Committee plans to release its report summarizing the findings of its investigation to the House Judiciary Committee soon after Congress returns from its Thanksgiving recess this week.