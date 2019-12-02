Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to allow members to review the committee's impeachment report today ahead of a vote scheduled tomorrow to approve the report.

What's in the report: It details the committee's findings from the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The report is a chance for Democrats to make their case against the President after weeks of testimony and document collection and is expected to serve as the basis for articles of impeachment that the House Judiciary Committee will consider.

About the the investigation: House Democrats' impeachment investigation is based on a whistleblower complaint from a US intelligence official about Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 candidate. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden.

Impeachment investigators have deposed 17 people — most of them professional State Department diplomats, National Security Council experts and a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army — and conducted two weeks of public hearings with many of those same witnesses.