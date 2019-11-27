Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:

Transcripts released : House impeachment investigators released the final closed-door deposition transcripts from the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday with the interviews of Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy and State Department official Philip Reeker. Sandy said that the White House did not tell his office that the US aid to Ukraine was being frozen over concerns about other countries' contributions until months after the hold was put in place. Sandy described deep dissatisfaction within the OMB after it was put in place, including questions being raised about the legality of the freeze and the resignations of officials who expressed concerns about the move.

More hearings expected : The House Judiciary Committee announced that it would hold a hearing on December 4 on the "constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment," which will have a panel of expert witnesses who will testify "on the application of the constitutional framework of high crimes and misdemeanors to the very serious allegations regarding the conduct of the President," according to a Democratic aide.

About the hold on Ukraine aid : The Office of Management and Budget's first official action to withhold $250 million in Pentagon aid to Ukraine came on the evening that July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a House Budget Committee summary of OMB documents that were provided to the committee.

What the President is saying: Trump, speaking at a packed rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night, claimed that Americans are not supportive of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry. A CNN poll released earlier Tuesday showed that half of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office while 43% say he should not. Neither figure has changed since October, with support for impeachment remaining at its highest level thus far in CNN polling.