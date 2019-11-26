Trump participates in the 2018 turkey pardoning event. Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the House presses forward with its impeachment inquiry, President Trump is getting ready for Thanksgiving.

At 2 p.m. ET today, he'll pardon a turkey at the White House. Two birds — named Bread and Butter — arrived in Washington, DC earlier this week. You can vote for which turkey gets the official pardon, although both the winner and the runner up will go on to live at Gobbler's Rest.

After that, Trump will head to Florida, where he'll hold a rally at 7 p.m. ET.

It's not clear if he'll bring up the impeachment inquiry at either event.