OMB official warned boss Ukraine aid freeze may have been illegal
Right after Mark Sandy, an official at the Office of Management and Budget, learned that President Trump froze US aid to Ukraine, he told his boss that the move might have violated a federal law about congressional appropriations and said OMB lawyers should review the matter.
Sandy learned about the holdup on July 19, after returning from a vacation. He was told about it by his boss, Michael Duffey, a Trump political appointee at OMB.
“So, on that day, I emphasized that that would noise a number of questions that we would need to address,” Sandy said. “And so I advised that we would want to consult with our Office of the General Counsel on those questions first.”
Sandy, who is not an attorney, said he raised the legal concerns because “these moneys are what we call one-year funds, which means that their period of availability was expiring on September 30th, and consistent with a layman's understanding of the Impoundment Control Act, we need to ensure that agencies are able to obligate funds before they expire.”
The Impoundment Control Act, a federal law passed in the 1970s, prohibits a sitting US president from unilaterally withholding funds that were appropriated by Congress. Some liberal-minded scholars have opined that Trump broke the law when he froze $390 million in military aid for Ukraine because it was appropriated by lawmakers.
On July 30, political appointee Michael Duffey took over responsibility for the Ukraine money. (Up until that point, Sandy had been signing the documents about the freeze. After that, until the aid was lifted in September, Duffey signed the papers.)
Sandy learned about this change in a conversation with Duffey, who told him “that there was interest among the leadership in tracking the uses of moneys closely.” Duffey also said he “had an interest in being more involved in daily operations… he regarded this responsibility as a way for him to learn about more specific accounts within his area.”
Sandy raised concerns about this move — he said because it would take up so much of Duffey’s time, if he were to assume responsibility for these funds and others. He also said that it was not the most efficient way to learn about how OMB formally doles out federal funding.
White House budget officials recommended freeze on Ukraine aid be lifted
Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, said he and other OMB staff sent a memo on Aug. 7 to their boss, political appointee Michael Duffey, recommending that that the funds for Ukraine be released because blocking the funds undermined US national security interests.
The OMB officials included a few reasons for why the hold should be lifted:
- One was because “assistance to Ukraine is consistent with the national security strategy,” Sandy testified.
- Another was because the assistance had the “benefit… of opposing Russian aggression,” Sandy said.
- And third, Sandy noted that there was bipartisan support in Congress for the military aid.
The memo was three or four pages long and it was the product of a “joint effort” by the OMB’s National Security Division, International Affairs Division and Office of Legal Counsel, Sandy said. He wasn’t sure what Duffey did with the memo.
By the time they sent this memo, the OMB officials knew President Trump had personally ordered the freeze in military aid.
Reeker: A "stern" warning was issued to Ukrainian embassy in US over attacks on Yovanovitch
Philip Reeker, the acting assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, testified that on March 21 he issued a “stern démarche” to the deputy chief of mission at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington saying it “was unacceptable, to have Government of Ukraine figures maligning our Ambassador in this way,” referring to unfounded attacks in the press against former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
A démarche is a formal diplomatic message conveying concern.
Those government figures included a Ukrainian prosecutor who alleged that Yovanovitch created a “do-not-prosecute list” — a claim he later recanted. This appears to be a reference to former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who other witnesses have said met with Rudy Giuliani in February 2019 to “throw mud” at Yovanovitch.
Reeker told lawmakers that there had been “follow on press” related to these allegations made by Ukrainian officials and that Giuliani was one of the main voices amplifying those claims in US media. Joseph diGenova, who in March 2018 was being considered as a candidate for President Trump’s legal team, also helped push those claims, Reeker said.
“And some of them were really not just highly, highly inaccurate and inflammatory, but threatening also to Ambassador Yovanovitch. And this affects not only, you know, our policy, our standing, the wonk of the embassy, which was, you know, extremely busy,” Reeker said about the unfounded attacks.
Reeker said the Ukrainian deputy chief of mission was “mortified” when he delivered the démarche.
After the démarche was delivered, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a statement, saying how: “The ministry fruitfully cooperates with the U.S. Ambassador and thanks the American diplomat and her team for their contribution to building strategic partnerships between our states. So that was an important piece,” according to Reeker.
That statement came three days before the State Department decided not issue a show of public support for Yovanovitch.
2 people left the budget office at least in part due to Ukraine security assistance, official testified
Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy was asked if he was aware of anyone in the OMB's legal division “resigning or leaving OMB… at least in part because of Ukraine security assistance."
Sandy said he was. The person was not named and part of the subsequent testimony is labeled as “off the record” in the transcript.
He went on to say, “This person expressed to me concerns about actions vis-à-vis the Impoundment Control Act.” Asked if that was in the context of Ukraine security assistance and the hold, Sandy responded, “Yes,” though he added the caveat that he would “never want to attribute that as the, you know, sole purpose for an individual’s actions,” but said that he was “aware of their frustrations in that area, yes.”
Sandy was then asked, “Did this person at OMB legal tell you that they were leaving or resigning from OMB at least in part because of their concerns or frustrations about the hold on Ukraine security assistance?”
He responded, “Yes, in terms of how — yes, in terms of that process, in part.” Sandy later said, “the individual did note a disagreement on this topic,” clarifying that the topic referred to the hold on Ukraine security assistance.
Additionally, when asked if he knew of anyone “resigning or leaving OMB under any circumstances at least in part because of the manner in which OMB was handling Ukraine security assistance,” Sandy said he was aware of one other OMB colleague who left in September, but was “reluctant to speak to someone else's motivations.” However, he confirmed the person “expressed some frustrations about not understanding the reason for the hold” on security assistance to Ukraine. This person is also not named.
CNN's Sara Murray reported a senior administration official disputed the notion that OMB officials resigned over the hold on Ukraine assistance, insisting that none of the officials who left OMB during that time frame did so because of the security assistance hold.
CNN has reached out to OMB for comment.
State official testified that he understood Mulvaney to be behind Ukraine assistance hold
Philip Reeker, the acting assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, testified to the House inquiry that he was under the impression that US security assistance to Ukraine was “being held by Mr. [Mick] Mulvaney, the White House Acting Chief of Staff.”
Reeker, however, said he did not have “definitive knowledge that Mulvaney was behind the holdout.”
“The understanding was that, without definitive knowledge, but my understanding, or our operating understanding was that this was being held by Mr. Mulvaney, the White House Acting Chief of Staff,” Reeker said.
Reeker also said he has never met Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff.
Budget official testified that he wasn't given a reason for frozen aid until September
Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, said he wasn’t given a reason until September on why US military aid was frozen, despite asking in July and August.
The freeze was imposed on July 25, the same day as President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sandy told lawmakers that he spoke around that time with Michael Duffey, a political appointee at OMB, and was not given a reason for the holdup, but that Duffey was interested in getting to the bottom of things.
“He certainly said that if he got additional information he would share it with us,” Sandy said of Duffey. Duffey was subpoenaed by House Democrats to testify in the inquiry, but like most political appointees, he ignored the subpoena.
It wasn’t until early September when Duffey got back to Sandy with more information.
“I recall in early September an email that attributed the hold to the President’s concern about other countries not contributing money to Ukraine,” Sandy said, adding that the email came sometime before September 9.
By that time, the Trump White House already knew about the Ukraine whistleblower and public news reports had revealed the freeze in military assistance. Later in September, after the whistleblower complaint was released, Trump and other White House officials publicly said one reason for the holdup was because European nations weren’t giving enough money to Ukraine.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney offered that explanation in a news conference last month, when he admitted that Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate conspiracy theories about Russian meddling before he would unlock the nearly $400 million in military and security assistance.
House impeachment investigators release 2 more transcripts
House impeachment investigators released the final closed-door deposition transcripts from the impeachment inquiry today with the interviews of State Department official Philip Reeker and Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy.
Sandy is a career official at OMB who was part of the freezing of the $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine, before the process was taken over by a political appointee to sign the documents delaying the release of the aid.
Reeker, meanwhile, testified last month that he did not know about the push for Ukraine to announce investigations into President Trump’s political rivals, and that top officials under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blocked an effort to release a statement of support for ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
The transcripts released today are the final batch of closed-door deposition interviews put out by the committee as Democrats move onto the next phase of the impeachment proceedings against Trump. The House Intelligence Committee is preparing a report summarizing its findings from the 17 officials who testified. That report will be sent to the Judiciary Committee soon after Congress returns from its Thanksgiving recess next week.
What Trump and his attorney are allowed to do at House Judiciary hearings
The House resolution that passed earlier this month and set the ground rules for impeachment hearings spells out what the procedures are for the President and his counsel during House Judiciary Committee's proceedings.
The upshot is that Trump's counsel may question witnesses and raise objections, but House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has a lot of discretion on what he can allow.
Here's what resolution says:
- In the resolution, it states: "President’s counsel may question any witness called before the Committee, subject to instructions from the chair or presiding member respecting the time, scope and duration of the examination. At the discretion of the chair, in consultation with the ranking minority member, the Committee may receive a concluding presentation from the President’s counsel and Committee counsel for the majority and minority."
- It also states: "Should the President unlawfully refuse to make witnesses available for testimony to, or to produce documents requested by, the investigative committees listed in the first section of H. Res. 660 in furtherance of the investigations described in the first section of H. Res. 660, the chair shall have the discretion to impose appropriate remedies, including by denying specific requests by the President or his counsel under these procedures to call or question witnesses."
