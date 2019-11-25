The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Today, a federal judge plans to make the first major court ruling in the fight between the House and the White House over impeachment witnesses.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says she will decide by the close of business whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify about President Trump to Congress.

Until this point, the case has lingered in the background, stemming from a subpoena the House Judiciary Committee sent to McGahn in April, well before the Ukraine impeachment scandal kicked House proceedings into high gear this fall.

Why this matters: Depending on Jackson's ruling, McGahn's case could be pivotal for the House as it considers impeaching the President on multiple counts.

A ruling in the House's favor, for instance, could encourage resistant witnesses from the administration to testify and could bolster any case the House makes to impeach the President for obstructing its impeachment efforts.