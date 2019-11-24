Adam Schiff doesn’t plan to testify in a Senate trial

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday that he does not plan to testify if there is a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, saying that he would have nothing "pertinent" to offer.

"There is nothing to testify about. I think if the President or his allies in the Senate persist it means they are not serious about what they are doing," Schiff said. "What would I offer in terms of testimony that I heard Dr. (Fiona) Hill in open hearing say such and such? That is not pertinent. The only reason for them to go through with this is to mollify the President and that is not a good reason to try to call a member of Congress as a witness.”

His remarks on Sunday come as the House moves into the next phase of impeachment proceedings into Trump and Ukraine. Trump said on Friday if the House votes to impeach him that he supports a Senate trial. The President and his allies have called for Schiff to testify in the impeachment investigation.

"If they go down this road, it shows a fundamental lack of seriousness. A willingness to try to turn this into a circus like the President would like and I hope they don't go there,” Schiff told Tapper.

The Democratic representative pushed back on the idea that his testimony could be equated to President Bill Clinton's attorney questioning then-independent counsel Ken Starr during the Clinton impeachment proceedings, saying the two were not the same.

"I am not a special counsel. I do not work for a separate branch of government. I am not in the Justice Department," Schiff said. He went on to explain that anything he could offer was already heard in public testimony.