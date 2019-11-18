Holmes: Ukraine was aware of the quid pro quo

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland

David Holmes, the political adviser at the US Embassy in Ukraine, told lawmakers last week he’d “never seen anything” like the call Gordon Sondland placed to President Trump at a restaurant in Kiev.

Holmes, the political adviser at the embassy, said he was taken aback both by the conversation he overheard and the woeful lack of operational security demonstrated by Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union.

“This was an extremely distinctive experience in my Foreign Service career,” Holmes said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, someone calling the President from a mobile phone at a restaurant, and then having a conversation of this level of candor, colorful language. There’s just so much about the call that was so remarkable that I remember it vividly.”

Holmes’ recollection of what he overheard on the call was contained in his opening statement, which was obtained by CNN last week. He said he heard Sondland tell Trump that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "loves your ass" and that Ukraine was going to move forward with the investigations Trump had requested.

The Ukrainian President would do "anything you ask him to,” Sondland told Trump, according to Holmes. Sondland confirmed on the call the Ukrainians were going to "do the investigation.”

Pressed later in his interview about the day in the restaurant, Holmes said Sondland told him Trump “doesn’t give a s--t about Ukraine,” and that his primary focus was on “big stuff that matters to him, like this Biden investigation that Giuliani is pushing.”

The episode surprised Holmes because of the high likelihood the phone conversation could have been monitored by foreign intelligence.

“It was surprising to me that he—yes. In my experience, generally, phone calls with the President are very sensitive and handled accordingly,” he said. “I believe at least two of the three, if not all three of the mobile networks are owned by Russian companies, or have significant stakes in those.”

“We generally assume that mobile communications in Ukraine are being monitored,” Holmes said.

He went on to describe the fallout in the US embassy in Kiev when he relayed the conversation to his superior there.

“I would refer back to it repeatedly in our, you know, morning staff meetings,” he said. “We’d talk about what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to achieve this, that. Maybe it will convince the President to have the meeting. And I would say, 'Well, as we know, he doesn’t really care about Ukraine. He cares about some other things.'”