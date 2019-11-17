Saul Loeb/AFP/POOL/Getty Images

Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah, said today that he had no issue with the State Department releasing documents and having a White House official testify, as requested by the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry, though he tied the release to an agreement for the whistleblower to testify.

When asked on ABC’s “This Week” by fellow Intelligence Committee member Rep. Sean Maloney, a Democrat from New York, if Stewart would commit to calling for the State Department to release documents Stewart said, “You bet because I don’t think there’s anything there at all that’s going to implicate the President. If, Sean, you will join with me in calling to hear from the whistleblower.”

Then, when asked by George Stephanopoulos if Stewart would be OK with John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney testifying, Stewart said, “I don’t think there’s any of this information that is going to implicate the President. I don’t care if they release it.”

The State Department has refused to turn over documents requested by the committee though several State Department officials have testified under a subpoena. Similarly, the White House is blocking testimony from several officials whom the committee has called to testify as part of the inquiry.

Near the end of the show Stewart was asked if he felt it was right how the president attacked former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich and he said, “The President communicates in ways that sometimes I wouldn’t.”

Stewart and Maloney disagreed over whether evidence in the inquiry is mounting with Stewart saying it’s “crumbling” while Maloney said it’s “building.”

Stewart also said he didn’t believe US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland perjured himself in his initial deposition with the committee calling it a, “Clear example of how people need to clarify their comments.”