Tim Morrison, the National Security Council's former senior director for Europe and Russia, testified earlier this month that he was told the transcript of President Trump's July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart was moved to a highly classified server by "mistake," according to a transcript of his closed-door meeting with lawmakers released Saturday.

During his deposition as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Morrison relayed senior NSC lawyer John Eisenberg's explanation that his executive secretary mistakenly put it in the highly classified system.

Morrison acknowledged that he and Eisenberg had previously discussed that access to the transcript should be restricted but also testified that there was nothing said on the call that met the requirements to put it on a highly secure server. Morrison was among several officials who were listening to the call and reviewed the transcript.

Morrison and his team found out that the transcript was in the classified server while they were "trying to gain access to it to prepare the President for the planned Warsaw meeting," in September, according to the transcript.

Upon finding the transcript in the special server, they asked themselves, "how did it get on there?" Morrison said.

"John (Eisenberg) related that he did not ask for it to be put on there, but that the Executive Secretariat staff misunderstood his recommendation for how to restrict access," he added.

However, a former White House official told CNN that Eisenberg's deputy, Michael Ellis, delivered the directive to the NSC's Executive Secretariat and told officials there to move the call transcript to the codeword classified system, known as NICE.

The directive was quite clear at the time because officials involved in the process were "bewildered" since there was no codeword classified material in the transcript, according to the former official.