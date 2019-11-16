The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Second official heard July 26 call between Trump and Sondland
Among those who overheard the July 26 phone call between President Trump and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was Suriya Jayanti, a US official in Kiev, CNN has learned.
The phone call was revealed by top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor in his testimony before the House Intelligence committee Wednesday. Taylor said one of his aides overheard the call between Trump and Sondland in which Trump asked about “investigations" at a restaurant.
That aide, State Department official David Holmes, is testifying today.
Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, told reporters that, along with Holmes, at least two more witnesses overheard the Sondland and Trump conversation.
Rep. Jackie Speier, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said a second person has come forward.
“We certainly haven’t interviewed that person, and I don’t know that we will interview that person. We’ll see how this interview tonight goes with Mr. Holmes,” the California Democrat said.
A person with knowledge of the call said Jayanti also overheard the call, but it’s unclear if she’s the person who approached the committee.
At one point, Jayanti was listed to appear for an Oct. 25 private deposition with the committees looking into impeachment, but ultimately did not meet with lawmakers for a formal deposition.
The Associated Press first reported that Jayanti also overheard the July 26 call.
Jayanti did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.
4 key takeaways from Marie Yovanovitch's public impeachment hearing
Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's testimony today marked the second day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump
Let us catch you up on the biggest takeaways:
- Ambassador said she felt threatened: Yovanovitch, who was fired by Trump, testified publicly in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill. During the hearing, Yovanovitch said she felt threatened by the President, who said on a July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president that she was "bad news" and was going to have a "tough time." She told lawmakers that she was "shocked and devastated" by the call.
- Trump tweets attack at Yovanovitch during testimony: In a stunning occurrence, the President — who had earlier claimed he wasn't going to watch the hearings — sent a tweet attacking Yovanovitch while she was testifying. Asked later if that constituted witness intimidation, Trump said he had a "right to speak."
- House Democrats hint at possible witness intimidation by Trump: Democrats responded to Trump's real-time attack of a witness during their testimony by suggesting that it could result in an article of impeachment, accusing the President of witness intimidation. Some of the Republican side criticized this move by Trump as well. GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of House intel committee, said she "disagreed with the tone of the tweet." A Trump campaign source called it "idiotic."
- Republicans questioned why Yovanovitch was testifying at all: "This seems more appropriate for the subcommittee on human resources at the Foreign Affairs Committee," said California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. Republicans also continued to paint the impeachment process as unfair to them and the President.
Donald Trump's very historic and very bad week
President Trump's week was filled with equal parts history and bad news.
And the start of televised impeachment inquiry hearings — alleging Trump's abuse of power — was not the only headache for the chief executive this week. His longtime political adviser Roger Stone was found guilty on five counts of lying to Congress, one of witness tampering and one of obstructing a congressional committee proceeding.
The President was also handed another loss when an appeals court ruled Congress can seek his tax returns. And another court ruled he cannot sue New York state in Washington, D.C.'s federal court to stop the release of his tax returns.
The tax return issue has now been elevated to the nation's highest court: On Wednesday, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns.
Meanwhile, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces mounting questions about his role in the conversations and actions that led to the impeachment probe.
This week's first two rounds of public testimony highlighted Giuliani's central role — which Giuliani says was done as part of his legal defense of Trump. Giuliani has been largely silent about the situation, though he is apparently planning to release a podcast with his thoughts on the impeachment process as things continue to heat up.