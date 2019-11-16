Among those who overheard the July 26 phone call between President Trump and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was Suriya Jayanti, a US official in Kiev, CNN has learned.

The phone call was revealed by top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor in his testimony before the House Intelligence committee Wednesday. Taylor said one of his aides overheard the call between Trump and Sondland in which Trump asked about “investigations" at a restaurant.

That aide, State Department official David Holmes, is testifying today.

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, told reporters that, along with Holmes, at least two more witnesses overheard the Sondland and Trump conversation.

Rep. Jackie Speier, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said a second person has come forward.

“We certainly haven’t interviewed that person, and I don’t know that we will interview that person. We’ll see how this interview tonight goes with Mr. Holmes,” the California Democrat said.

A person with knowledge of the call said Jayanti also overheard the call, but it’s unclear if she’s the person who approached the committee.

At one point, Jayanti was listed to appear for an Oct. 25 private deposition with the committees looking into impeachment, but ultimately did not meet with lawmakers for a formal deposition.

The Associated Press first reported that Jayanti also overheard the July 26 call.

Jayanti did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.