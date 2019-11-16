The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Williams describes a second call Mike Pence had with Ukrainian president
An aide for Vice President Mike Pence detailed a second call between the vice president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place Sept. 18 after the hold on security assistance to the country was lifted.
Jennifer Williams was asked if on the call Pence gave Zelensky any advice on how to approach Trump when they met at the forthcoming UN General Assembly meeting.
Williams said Pence told Zelensky, “President Trump would be eager to hear about President Zelensky's progress in his reform agenda.”
When asked by House investigators to define “reform agenda” Williams said, “on anticorruption reforms, on reforming the judiciary, and the legislative action that his administration was undertaking, but there was no discussion of any specific investigations.”
At this point, Zelensky was already aware the military aid was released. But it’s worth noting Williams referred vaguely to “reforms” earlier in the transcript when discussing the Pence-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw.
Transcript was mistakenly moved into classified server, Morrison said
Tim Morrison, the former National Security Council official, testified he was told the moving of the transcript between the President and Ukraine’s leader to a highly classified server was a “mistake."
During his deposition, Morrison relayed senior NSC lawyer John Eisenberg’s explanation that Eisenberg’s executive secretary mistakenly put it in the highly classified system. Morrison acknowledged that he and Eisenberg had previously discussed that access to the transcript should be restricted.
They found out that it was in the classified server while they were “trying to gain access to it to prepare the President for the planned Warsaw meeting,” in September, Morrison said.
Upon finding the transcript in the special server, they asked themselves, “how did it get on there?”
Morrison continued, “John (Eisenberg) related that he did not ask for it to be put on there, but that the Executive Secretariat staff misunderstood his recommendation for how to restrict access.”
Morrison testified that there was nothing in the call transcript that met the requirements to be put on a highly classified system.
Morrison also said that despite Eisenberg telling him that the transcript was moved by mistake, it was not removed from the classified system after their conversation.
He said he did not know why.
“As of the third week of September, it was not—it had not been taken off,” said the former NSC official.
Morrison also testified that he was concerned the July 25 call would wind up becoming a partisan political issue if it leaked.
He asked White House legal staff to restrict access to the Trump-Zelensky call transcript because he was afraid it would leak.
He testified that he never asked for something like this to be done before for any other presidential phone call.
The whistleblower complaint said, and the White House later confirmed, that National Security Council officials moved the transcript into a highly classified server that is typically meant for top national security secrets or military intelligence.
Morrison testified that he didn’t ask for this to happen.
Williams agreed with Taylor that withholding aid was "folly"
Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, told lawmakers she agreed with Ambassador Bill Taylor that holding up security assistance to Ukraine was “folly.”
Williams said she found a cable written by Taylor outlining his view of the importance of the security assistance to be “persuasive” and she believes that she provided a copy of the cable to Gen. Keith Kellogg, the vice president's national security adviser, but can’t recall if he included it in Pence’s briefing materials for his trip.
Williams described why she thought his argument was persuasive, saying “I thought he Iaid out a very strong case for the effectiveness of US security assistance to Ukraine, as we've discussed before, not just because of the actual physical and substantial support that it provides, but also the symbolic value of it; and that at this particular critical moment in Ukrainian politics and security environment, that any signal of wavering US support would send the wrong message to President Zelensky just as he was trying to implement his reform agenda.”
She said “yes,” when asked if she agreed with Taylor’s written assessment that the security hold was “folly.”
Williams gives first details of Pence call, meeting with Ukraine's president
Jennifer Williams, and aide to Vice President Mike Pence, told lawmakers that she was on the call between Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that it was “similar” to the April 21 call between President Trump and Zelensky.
“It was an offer of congratulations for President Zelensky's recent victory, which was an overwhelming victory in that race,” Williams testified. “They talked, again, also about the importance of the US-Ukraine relationship and how eager we were, the U.S. was, to see President Zelensky take steps to implement the agenda on which he had run, which was very much focused on anticorruption, and looking to realIy bring Ukraine even closer to the trans-Atlantic and European community.”
Williams said they also discussed the vice president going to Zelensky’s inauguration in Ukraine. When asked to her knowledge or recollection if there was any reference into investigations into Burisma, the Bidens, or 2016 in that call, Williams said, “there was not.”
Williams also provided details on Pence’s Sept. 1 meeting with Zelensky and highlighted how concerned Zelensky was about US military aid being withheld saying it was the first question he asked Pence when the press left their bilateral meeting in Warsaw, Poland.
In his response, Pence said he wanted to hear about the progress of “reforms” in Ukraine so he could relay them to President Trump.
“The VP responded by neatly expressing our ongoing support for Ukraine, but wanting to hear from President Zelensky, you know, what the status of his reform efforts were that he could then convey back to the President,” Williams said of Pence, according to a transcript of her deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry released today.
At the end of their discussions, Pence said he would relay progress on said reforms to Trump.
"He assured President Zelensky that there was no change in U.S. policy in terms of our fuII -- full-throated support for Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and assured that he would convey back to President Trump what he had heard from President Zelensky in terms of Zelensky's good progress on reforms, so that hopefully we could get a decision on the security assistance as soon as possible," Williams said of Pence.
European Union ambassador was viewed as a "problem" by National Security Council staff
Tim Morrison, a a former National Security Council official, testified that he agreed with Fiona Hill that the European Union ambassador was a “problem."
Morrison was asked about a conversation with Hill, his predecessor at the NSC, where they discussed Gordon Sondland, the American envoy to the European Union.
“She described Ambassador Sondland as a problem,” Morrison said. “We both discussed that Ukraine was not in the EU, which led to the follow-on question of, why is he involved in Ukraine? And, as I mentioned, she mentioned Bunisma, which I nearly did not know what that was.”
Morrison explained their concern: “It was less about his role in Ukraine and more about how he conducted himself. He did not participate in the process. So we are very process-oriented on the NSC; we have a way we do things that works. And so when people come in and get involved in issues and they’re not of that process, it creates risk.”
Morrison describes Sondland as a not-always-welcome presence, characterizing him as calling frequently and inserting himself in areas without prior warning.
“I had made the mistake of giving Ambassador Sondland my work ceIl phone number. So, again, sometimes these conversations would occur and they weren’t formally scheduled so they weren't on my calendar,” he said.
He said Sondland once quipped to him that it was easier for him to get ahold of President Trump than Morrison — which led Morrison to respond, "Well, the President doesn't work for Ambassador Bolton; I do.”
Morrison’s description of Sondland is similar to the testimony of his predecessor at the NSC, Fiona Hill. She said Sondland gave out her cell phone number to European officials, who would call her at random moments to try scheduling White House meetings.
Schiff calls out Mulvaney for not testifying after others have done so
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff again called on acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and others to comply with a congressional subpoena.
“This stands in stark contrast to the actions of Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who not only has refused to testify, but actively worked to block others from complying with subpoenas, and refused to provide Congress with documents relating to Trump’s suspension of Congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine. This is the same Mick Mulvaney who publicly admitted from the White House podium that Trump withheld the military aid in order to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations meant to help the President’s re-election campaign, and the same Mick Mulvaney who was a direct firsthand participant in and witness to the scheme," Schiff said in a statement after Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy testified today.
This comes as Mulvaney first mulled joining an existing lawsuit and then instead filed his own suit to determine whether he had to comply with a subpoena or follow instructions from the White House in defying it.
Instead he decided to follow the White House instructions – something Schiff again criticized.
“If Mulvaney had evidence that contradicted what we’ve already heard, he’d be eager to testify and provide documents. Instead, he’s hiding behind, and assisting in, Trump’s efforts to conceal the truth from the American people,” Schiff said.
Former National Security Council official details how EU ambassador was directed by President to push for investigations
Gordon Sondland, the American envoy to the European Union, was acting at President Trump’s instruction in his dealings with Ukraine, according to a former National Security Council official who spoke in a private deposition.
Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official, said Sondland — whose role has garnered scrutiny in the impeachment probe — “believed and at least related to me that the President was giving him instruction."
Elsewhere in his testimony, Morrison recounted hearing from Sondland that US aid to Ukraine was conditioned on the country announcing investigations into Trump’s political rivals.
Morrison recalled Sondland speaking directly to Trump about the investigations and the military aid.
“He related to me he was acting — he was discussing these matters with the President,” Morrison said.
After a meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Vice President Mike Pence in Warsaw, Morrison testified he saw Sondland from across the room speaking with a top aide to Zelensky.
Afterward, Sondland walked over to Morrison to tell him what he’d said
“He told me that in his—that what he communicated was that he believed the—what could help them move the aid was if the prosecutor general would to go the mike and announce that he was opening the Burisma investigation,” Morrison said, referring to the Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden sat.
Later, Morrison recounts another conversation with Sondland where the investigations arise — only this time Trump is more directly involved.
Morrison said on Sept. 7, Sondland informed him about a telephone call he’d held with Trump.
“He told me he had just gotten off the phone with the President,” Morrison said, adding: “He told me, as is related here in Ambassador Taylor’s statement, that there was no quid pro quo, but President Zelensky must announce the opening of the investigations and he should want to do it.”
Morrison also testified that Sondland spoke to Trump by phone the morning of his July 25 phone call with Zelensky.
“Ambassador Sondland emailed me and several other White House staff to inform us that he had spoken to the President that morning to brief him on the call,” Morrison said.
Two aides who listened to Trump's July call describe their responses
In newly released testimony, two aides described concerns raised as they listened to President Trump discussing political investigations with Ukraine’s leader.
After the call, Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official, went to the top NSC lawyers out of concern the call could leak.
Morrison said he wanted to ensure the top attorneys, not their deputies, saw the call.
He explained that his concern about the call leaking was because he “didn’t necessarily fully understand how everybody would use it” but he worried it would wind up “politicizing Ukraine” and cost bipartisan support for the country.
“I was concerned about how the Ukrainians would internalize that,” Morrison said.
Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, told House investigators “the mention of those specific investigations” during the July 25 Trump-Zelensky call “seemed unusual as compared to other discussions with foreign leaders.”
“I believed those references to be more political in nature and so that struck me as unusual,” she said.
Prior to the July 25 call, Williams said she had not heard discussion in the office of the vice president or the White House of Crowdstrike or the DNC server, Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election, or investigating the Bidens
Mark Sandy described as a reluctant witness
Democrats wanted to learn from Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy more about how the process normally works with the disbursement of military aid and why suddenly this process was different.
A source familiar with Sandy’s testimony said that he was a reluctant witness but one who saw it as his duty to come in and technically explain to congressional investigators what happened from his vantage point. He’s a bureaucrat who saw the process going off the rails, but didn’t necessarily ask questions, the source said in describing Sandy’s knowledge of the freezing of Ukraine military aid.
When he was sidelined by Mike Duffey, a political appointee in the OMB, Sandy essentially was told that Duffey just wanted to learn more about how this process worked so he was going to be taking over this particular issue.
Apparently, Sandy tried to say you don’t have to take over the account to understand it, but Duffey wanted to. When questions began to surface, the eventual explanation for the hold that was given was that President Trump's administration just wanted to make sure and see what other countries were giving and make sure it was equitable, the source said.
Sandy did not speak at the conclusion of the deposition.
CNN has a request for comment to Sandy’s attorney.