Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, put the onus on Republicans to take a stand following the kickoff of public hearings yesterday in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and Ukraine.

"Right now what Republicans have to do is decide what their role is going to be in the scope of history," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview on "The Situation Room" after the televised hearing Wednesday. "Because we will look back at this time and really, truly examine the moral decisions that each member of Congress has decided to make."

Putting this impeachment inquiry in perspective: Trump could become just the third impeached president in American history. Congress has conducted two presidential impeachment trials: President Andrew Johnson in 1868, for firing a Cabinet secretary without the consent of Congress, and President Bill Clinton in 1998, for perjury and obstruction of justice. Both Johnson and Clinton were acquitted, so they stayed in office.