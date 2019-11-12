The first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry are tomorrow.

We're not sure of the minute-by-minute schedule yet: There will be detailed tick-tocks of how each hearing will work to come in the hours ahead.

But we do know that this will be very different than the other huge hearings of the last few years.

Here’s why: The impeachment resolution lays out the structure of the hearing in a way that allows the chairman and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee to evenly divide 90 minutes of questioning at the start of the hearing. They can take as much consecutive time as they want, so long as the other side is provided equal time out of that 90 minutes. So expect each to take 45 minutes.

While Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel’s Democratic chairman, and Rep. Devin Nunes, its ranking member, will speak and may interject from time to time, the resolution makes clear that this will be a staff-led questioning, as each member can delegate his time to counsel on the committee.

In other words, take a look at the transcripts that have been released – there’s your model for how this will work.

On the Democratic side, the opening lines of questioning will be spearheaded by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor with the Southern District of New York who joined the committee in March and led the questioning in the closed-door depositions.

On the GOP side, it will be Steve Castor, the chief investigative counsel for the House Oversight panel who has been detailed over to the House Intelligence Committee, along with his boss, Rep. Jim Jordan.

At the conclusion of 90 minutes, the rest of the panel’s members will each have five minutes to question the witnesses.