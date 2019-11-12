The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
The case for and against impeaching President Donald Trump
Thousands of pages of transcripts are piling up, and top minds from both political parties are preparing their best strategy as the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump moves into a new phase Wednesday with the first public hearings.
A clearer picture of Trump's dealings with Ukraine has finally emerged after weeks of testimony from key witnesses. At the heart of the inquiry is whether Trump used the powers of his office to pressure Ukraine to help his reelection by announcing investigations into his political opponents.
Trump could become the third president in American history to be impeached. The United States Constitution says the sitting President "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." Democrats and Republicans will fight in the coming weeks over whether Trump crossed that threshold.
CNN spoke to legal experts and analysts from both sides of the political spectrum to break down all the evidence, and to tally up the strongest points for and against impeaching Trump.
Trump says he will release 'more important' transcript of first call with Ukraine president
In a tweet on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reiterated a pledge to release the first -- and what he calls the "more important" -- transcript of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the end of this week.
More on this: Trump said he first spoke with Zelensky in April, but his communication with the Ukrainian President in July has so far been the focus of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
Judge shuts out public from Mick Mulvaney hearing on House impeachment subpoena
The public couldn't listen to a public court hearing Monday night over acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's House impeachment subpoena, a federal judge in Washington said.
Court security told three reporters from CNN, Bloomberg and The Washington Post to leave the DC federal courthouse minutes before the 5 p.m. ET start time for the hearing. The hearing, which was held over the phone, would not be open to the public and the judge was not in his chambers, according to court security guards who spoke to the judge's chambers Monday.
For a courthouse that has hosted dozens of major hearings about the President over the past two years, the judge's move is a confounding approach to a case with such noteworthy players and significance in the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump -- a case that, in its essence, asks whether the White House chief of staff must speak publicly under oath.
About 80 minutes after the hearing began Monday, Mulvaney wrote in a new filing to the court that he now plans to file his own lawsuit over his House subpoena, acknowledging developments in the hearing without giving more explanation of what happened.
He said, though, that he believes his case is still related to another impeachment witness who wants the court's intervention -- potentially keeping it before the same federal judge, Richard Leon of the DC District Court.
Putin has relished US political chaos. He may now fear Trump's impeachment
On Russian state television, tightly controlled by the Kremlin, support for Donald Trump in his current impeachment battle is absolute. After all it is Russia, they sometimes joke, that got the US president elected in the first place!
Of course, allegations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, which swept Trump into office, are officially denied in Russia. But they are often referenced, even on serious television news shows, with a sarcastic wink.
"Have you lost your minds that you want to remove OUR Donald Ivanovich," bawls Vladimir Soloviev, host of "Evening," a pro-Kremlin current affairs program which has been focusing on the US impeachment proceedings.
The affectionate, if slightly tongue-in-cheek, Russification of Trump's name reminds viewers that this US President is seen here as being more positive for Russia than any other Western leader, even as that has been at the expense of his own country's interests.
"The chaos brought by Trump into the American system of government is weakening the United States," Karen Shakhnazarov, CEO of Mosfilm Studio and a regular guest on Russian state television, tells the studio audience.
"America is getting weaker and now Russia is taking its place in the Middle East. Suddenly, Russia is starting to seriously penetrate Africa. So, when they say that Trump is weakening the United States -- yes he is and that's why we love him. The more problems they have, the better for us," Shakhnazarov says.
Catch up: 6 key developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Transcripts released: On Monday, the House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry released transcripts of testimonies from Department of Defense official Laura Cooper and State Department officials Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson.
- About Cooper's testimony: The Pentagon official told House impeachment investigators that former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker told her Ukrainian officials were alarmed in August that US security aid was being held up — an indication Kiev was aware of the delay earlier than it was reported publicly, according to a deposition transcript.
- More on Croft's testimony: She testified that she was "trepidatious" about accepting the job as special assistant to Volker because "it was possible that the Trump administration would choose to change its policy to suit domestic politics." She also told lawmakers that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was involved in Ukraine policy this year, including working with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.
- What Anderson said: He told lawmakers last month that then-national security adviser John Bolton cautioned about the influence President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had on US-Ukraine policymaking during a meeting in mid-June with top US officials. Anderson said it was his understanding that Volker believed Giuliani's involvement "was an obstacle to improving relations and putting pressure on Russia."
- Mulvaney plans to file a lawsuit: Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, said he plans to file his own lawsuit over his House subpoena, according to a court filing. Mulvaney will be suing House members and committees over whether he must testify. He did not appear for his scheduled House testimony Friday despite having received the subpoena.
- Trump plans to release a transcript, too: The President tweeted on Monday that he will release a transcript of his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “sometime this week,” after announcing over the weekend that he would “probably” release it on Tuesday.