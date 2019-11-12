President Donald Trump speaks to the press during Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's visit to the White House in October.

Thousands of pages of transcripts are piling up, and top minds from both political parties are preparing their best strategy as the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump moves into a new phase Wednesday with the first public hearings.

A clearer picture of Trump's dealings with Ukraine has finally emerged after weeks of testimony from key witnesses. At the heart of the inquiry is whether Trump used the powers of his office to pressure Ukraine to help his reelection by announcing investigations into his political opponents.

Trump could become the third president in American history to be impeached. The United States Constitution says the sitting President "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." Democrats and Republicans will fight in the coming weeks over whether Trump crossed that threshold.

CNN spoke to legal experts and analysts from both sides of the political spectrum to break down all the evidence, and to tally up the strongest points for and against impeaching Trump.

Read what they said here.