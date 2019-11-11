Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said the inquiry would be "invalid" without the whistleblower's testimony. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The clash over whether the Ukraine whistleblower should testify in the impeachment inquiry is heating up.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said Sunday that the inquiry would be "invalid" unless the identity of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked House Democrats' probe is revealed.

"I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn't allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid because without the whistleblower complaint, we wouldn't be talking about any of this and I also see the need for Hunter Biden to be called to adequately defend the President and if you don't do those two things it's a complete joke," Graham told Fox News on Sunday.

"It's impossible to bring this case forward in my view fairly without us knowing who the whistleblower is and having a chance to cross examine them about any biases they may have," Graham continued.

However, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Saturday the individual's testimony would be "redundant and unnecessary" and made it clear the whistleblower will not testify.

House Republicans earlier Saturday had submitted a list of witnesses to Democrats that they'd like to testify as part of the chamber's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Ukraine. The list included the whistleblower and former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.