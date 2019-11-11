The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Analysis: Republicans push diversions ahead of the hearings
Two days before televised impeachment hearings begin, Donald Trump's allies are peddling a smokescreen of conspiracy theories and distractions, hoping to sow confusion over the case against him.
Fierce political exchanges over the weekend offered a preview of how Republicans and Democrats will joust for advantage when the televised hearings get underway on Wednesday.
The Democratic bid to eject President Donald Trump from office hits high gear on Wednesday with the first public hearings on Capitol Hill into his alleged abuses of power in Ukraine.
Catch up: 6 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Another transcript: President Donald Trump said he will release the transcript of another phone call with the president of Ukraine "probably" on Tuesday -- this communication having taken place in April before the July conversation at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
- Pushing for the whistleblower: Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Fox News yesterday that he thinks it is "impossible" for House Democrats to make their case in the impeachment probe without public testimony from the whistleblower and without it, impeachment will be "dead on arrival" in the Senate.
- Witness list: House Republicans submitted a list of witnesses they’d like to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry, which includes the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden. Democrats must approve any requests submitted by Republicans and they are expected to reject the requests for Hunter Biden and the whistleblower to appear.
- Blaming Mick Mulvaney for quid pro quo: White House officials Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told lawmakers that Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, coordinated the effort to use military aid to Ukraine as leverage for investigation in his boss's political opponents, according to deposition transcripts released Friday.
- Mulvaney was a no-show: The acting White House chief of staff defied a subpoena from the House and did not show up for his closed-door testimony Friday. He cited "absolute immunity." Mulvaney dramatically confirmed last month that Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine partially to pressure the country into investigating Democrats — and proceeded hours later to deny having said so.
- Lawyers hint at John Bolton's "relevant" information: Bolton's lawyer said the former national security adviser has significant insights into matters being probed by the impeachment investigators. But Bolton’s attorney said his client will not testify until a court resolves whether he must obey a subpoena.