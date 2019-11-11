Transcript of defense official's testimony is out

Jay Sekulow, one of President Trump's personal attorneys, talked about the upcoming public impeachment hearings on his radio show today.

Sekulow said that Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent — who is scheduled to testify publicly on Wednesday — has a grudge for being "cut out of the process" of US foreign policy-making and that everything he says is hearsay.

"Especially when it comes to George Kent who just didn't like getting cut out of Ukraine policy. This is a guy who, early on, they said we don't really want to deal with this State Department bureaucrat on Ukraine, so they cut him out," Sekulow said. "So, he's got a grudge. Everything he knows is based off hearsay on hearsay on hearsay; nothing that would ever be admissible in a real court."

Sekulow said the whistleblower doesn't "qualify as a whistleblower."

"Fake in the sense they don't qualify as being a whistleblower under the statute of the Intelligence community because that has nothing to do with the intelligence work and it has nothing to do with someone who works for the Intelligence. So, you don't even qualify as a whistleblower," he said.

At the same time, Sekulow said the whistleblower needs to testify in the impeachment inquiry "because most of your witnesses and the ones you picked to start off your public impeachment hearings would not have this information to even discuss if there wasn't a whistleblower."