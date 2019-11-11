House Republicans will meet tomorrow to discuss impeachment hearings

Catherine Croft, a State Department adviser on Ukraine, testified that the Office of Management and Budget placed an earlier hold on Javelin missiles to Ukraine because OMB Director Mick Mulvaney was concerned “Russia would react negatively to the provision of Javelins to Ukraine,” despite the fact that “all of the other policy agencies were in support.”

She told lawmakers that OMB put a hold on the Javelin provision in late 2017and early 2018 and that it was a policy decision that centered around the question of Russia���s reaction. Mulvaney raised concerns about Russia’s reaction, according to Croft.

Croft and Richard Hooker, a senior director in the National Security Council, briefed Mulvaney on the decision.

According to Croft, “In a briefing with Mr. Mulvaney, the question centered around the Russian reaction.” Mulvaney was concerned “that Russia would react negatively to the provision of Javelins to Ukraine.”

“I can broadly say that all of the policy agencies were in support,” she said. Asked if she meant in support of providing the Javelins, Croft responded: “Correct.”

“The lone objector in the paper PC on the Javelin decision was OMB,” Croft told lawmakers, adding that not providing the missiles to Ukraine would be in Russia’s interest.

Croft said that the hold was ultimately lifted after Mulvaney was told all the agencies were in agreement to provide the missiles and his concerns about Russia’s reaction was addressed.