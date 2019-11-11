White House official: Mick Mulvaney is not trying to distant himself from Trump

We know that this is a big week in the impeachment inquiry (read up on what to watch here).

But there's more to come next week: Democratic lawmakers expect at least one more week of public hearings following this week. Who could be the next public witnesses was not clear going into this weekend, so expect those hearings to be announced in the coming days.

Also, if any of the seven remaining transcripts haven't been released this week, they would likely be released at this time.

While not exactly impeachment related, Congress also faces a deadline of November 21 to pass legislation to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. CNN reported last week that bipartisan congressional spending negotiators have reached a critical stage in the closed-door talks to take a potential shutdown off the table at least later this month.

Those discussions focused on a short-term measure — typically referred to as a continuing resolution, or a resolution that continues funding at current levels — until roughly mid-December, aides say. But that would be contingent on an agreement that kicks the funding process into gear. If that doesn't happen, then lawmakers will actively look to punt things beyond a potential Senate impeachment trial. So the short answer is people working on this don't believe there's near-term risk for a shutdown. Still, it's a factor lawmakers will consider over the next several weeks.