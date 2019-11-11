Transcript of defense official's testimony will be released soon

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Several media organizations including CNN have written to a federal judge asking to make a hearing later today about acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s House subpoena more accessible to the public.

Federal Judge Richard Leon will hear arguments at 5 p.m. on whether Mulvaney can join an existing lawsuit about House subpoena power versus the White House assertions of immunity during the impeachment probe.

But the media organizations at this time aren’t able to listen to that hearing as it happens.

“The need for contemporaneous public access to this proceeding could not be greater, given that this matter involves momentous constitutional questions regarding separation of powers and impeachment,” lawyers for seven national media organizations wrote today.

Leon has said he would speak to the attorneys involved by telephone, from his judicial chambers. The hearing could last an hour or more and is happening on a day the Washington courthouse is observing Veterans Day. The court generally makes transcripts of court proceedings available following hearings, but for a fee.

Mulvaney had asked to join the lawsuit late Friday. Charles Kupperman, the lead plaintiff who formerly served as White House national security adviser, said Mulvaney should have to file a separate lawsuit and shouldn’t be allowed to join the case. Attorneys for the House also oppose allowing Mulvaney to join the case.

The media organizations requesting access to the hearing Monday are: CNN, Associated Press, the New York Times, Dow Jones (the Wall Street Journal), Politico, Reuters and the Washington Post, according to the filing.