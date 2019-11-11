Cooper: Defense team in Kiev was "expressing serious concerns" about withholding Ukraine aid

The House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry related to Ukraine will release transcripts of testimonies from two State Department experts on Ukraine tonight, according to an official working on the probe.

Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, described as "two stars of the midlevel ranks" by a former State Department colleague, each worked as deputy to then-Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

About Croft: She took over the role from Anderson in the summer of 2019. She had previously served at the National Security Council, focusing on Ukraine issues, and on the State Department's Ukraine desk.

About Anderson: He is now taking language courses at the Foreign Service Institute ahead of his next overseas posting. He served at the US Embassy in Kiev.

Both have long memories of established US-Ukraine policy — another former State Department official who worked with them said they were "steeped in the policy issues."