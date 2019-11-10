Live Updates
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- New transcript: President Donald Trump said he will release the transcript of another phone call with the president of Ukraine "probably" on Tuesday -- this communication having taken place in April before the July conversation at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
- Witness list: House Republicans submitted a list of witnesses they’d like to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry, which includes the anonymous whistleblower and Hunter Biden. Democrats must approve any requests submitted by Republicans and they are expected to reject the requests for Hunter Biden and the whistleblower to appear.
- White House officials blame Mick Mulvaney for quid pro quo: White House officials Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told lawmakers that Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, coordinated the effort to use military aid to Ukraine as leverage for investigation in his boss's political opponents, according to deposition transcripts released Friday.
- About Hill's testimony: The White House's former top Russia expert testified that she was shocked by the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader, calling Trump’s push for investigations “pretty blatant.” She also said Trump’s advisers “spent a lot of time” trying to convince him that the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election was false.
- About Vindman's testimony: The National Security Council's Ukraine expert testified that there was "no ambiguity" ahead of Trump's July call with his Ukrainian counterpart that the Ukrainians would have to start an investigation into Trump's political rival in order to secure a US-Ukraine meeting. He also said he had raised concerns about the July 25 call to NSC lawyers, and that the process that was used for placing the call transcript on a highly secure server was abnormal.
- Mick Mulvaney was a no-show: The acting White House chief of staff defied a subpoena from the House and did not show up for his closed-door testimony Friday. He cited "absolute immunity." Mulvaney dramatically confirmed last month that Trump froze nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine partially to pressure the country into investigating Democrats — and proceeded hours later to deny having said so.
- Lawyers hint at John Bolton's "relevant" information: Bolton's lawyer said the former national security adviser has significant insights into matters being probed by the impeachment investigators. But Bolton’s attorney said his client will not testify until a court resolves whether he must obey a subpoena.