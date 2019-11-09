The anonymous senior Trump administration official claims in their forthcoming book that Trump officials considered resigning together last year in a "midnight self-massacre" in hopes to sound an alarm about President Donald Trump, according to an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post.

In excerpts published by the Post, which obtained a copy of the book: "A Warning," the unnamed author writes: "I was wrong about the 'quiet resistance' inside the Trump administration. Unelected bureaucrats and cabinet appointees were never going to steer Donald Trump the right direction in the long run, or refine his malignant management style. He is who he is."

The book describes the US President as dealing with each new political crisis "like a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport," according to the Post.

The author claims that officials would wake up "in a full-blown panic" over the President's tweets, the Post reports.

"It's like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him. You're stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time. Only your uncle probably wouldn't do it every single day, his words aren't broadcast to the public, and he doesn't have to lead the US government once he puts his pants on," the author writes, according to the Post.

The author, whose book will be released on November 19, wrote an op-ed in the New York Times in 2018, claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart Trump's worst impulses.

Sources familiar with the book have previously confirmed to CNN that the publisher and the author's literary agents at Javelin were provided verification that the author of the book and op-ed is the same person.

According to the New York Times' review of the book, the anonymous author, however, admits that their op-ed's thesis was "dead wrong" -- saying that the "adults in the room" trying to impose order were "just a wet Band-Aid that wouldn't hold together a gaping wound."